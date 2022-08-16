CoinFlip Ranks Within the Top 100 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List For the Second Year In a Row

Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, CoinFlip Reported a Three-Year Revenue Growth of over 4,500 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CoinFlip, a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, ranked No. 92 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor for our team to rank within the top 100 on the annual Inc. 5000 list for a second year in a row. Over the last year, CoinFlip saw tremendous growth and was successful in creating more opportunities for consumers to learn about, invest in, and adopt cryptocurrency through our bitcoin ATMs and online Trade Desk services," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "We're looking forward to further expansion as we recently extended beyond U.S. borders into Canada and will be opening our second corporate office and a first-of-its-kind experience center in Tampa this year. We're excited for what's to come and would like to thank Inc. for the recognition and opportunity to be a part of this prestigious list."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Recently named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business two years in a row, CoinFlip had a five-year growth rate of 1.7 million percent and revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021. In the same year, the company ranked No. 60 on the Inc. 5000, the highest-ranking crypto company included on the list. Since inception, CoinFlip has expanded to over 4,000 ATMs across 49 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country. In 2021, CoinFlip announced its headquarters in Chicago where they continue to expand. CoinFlip's second location in Tampa builds on their Chicago flagship and provides additional opportunities to attract top talent in another community.

CoinFlip is a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 4,000 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. CoinFlip became an international company in 2022 via expansion into Canada. The company has amongst the lowest fees in the industry and provides 24/7 award-winning customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kristoffer Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Benjamin Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

