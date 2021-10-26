CoinFlip Supports the Fight Against Human Trafficking, Sponsors ATCC

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy, officially announced today its partnership with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative's (ATII) Cryptocurrency Consortium (ATCC) to combat and raise awareness around human trafficking.

The company is a Silver-level Sponsor and will have access to ATII's Hades darkweb intelligence platform to help combat human trafficking. Hades is a collaborative platform that allows financial institutions, corporations and law enforcement to share information for proactive investigations without accessing the dark web directly.

"As a leading cryptocurrency provider, we are committed to assisting ATCC in their fight against human trafficking by tracking those who seek to use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for criminal behavior," said Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "We make it our priority to work diligently to keep this industry secure and compliant."

Human trafficking is a global issue, but its scale and prevalence in America is often overshadowed. Although many human trafficking incidences go unreported, making it difficult to site accurate statistics, the ATCC uses publicized numbers to emphasize that human trafficking is a lucrative industry that, around the globe, rakes in $150 billion annually – with approximately 300,000 children at risk each year. Working with the ATCC is crucial so that CoinFlip can help minimize the possibility of cryptocurrency transactions contributing to those statistics.

"The ATCC is honored to work with CoinFlip to continue driving awareness, proper dialogue, the sharing of information and reporting activity to help combat human trafficking through their wide network of relationships within the cryptocurrency industry," said Aaron Kahler, Founder and Chief Executive at ATII. "CoinFlip has pioneered many firsts in the crypto community, and we believe the company will be a strong partner in bolstering our efforts to put an end to trafficking worldwide."

This sponsorship highlights CoinFlip's core values of focusing on social good, corporate responsibility, and compliance. As it grows its business and expands its reach, CoinFlip will continue to drive relationships, like the one with ATCC, that serve to elevate and propel the cryptocurrency community towards positive change.

CoinFlip is a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy. Founded in 2015, the company operates the world's largest network of Bitcoin ATMs by volume with over 3,000 machines across 47 states. supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager, competitive coin pricing, and offers recurring investments. The company does not charge hidden fees, cuts typical ATM transaction fees by as much as half, and provides 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, and was awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie ® Award for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech .

ABOUT ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING INTELLIGENCE INITIATIVE (ATII)

Based in the United States, ATII, a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of preventions, detection, investigation and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders. Learn more at followmoneyfightslavery.org

SOURCE CoinFlip

