CoinFlip Wins Silver Stevie® Award In 2021 Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organize eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our customer service efforts," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "Cryptocurrency can be very daunting for new and experienced traders. Our mission from the start has been to ensure our customers feel supported and know our team is there to answer any questions, day or night."

In 2020, CoinFlip experienced a significant increase in customer service calls due to rapid expansion into new markets and changes in the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic. To meet this demand, the company focused on expanding its department and implementing new systems to handle the volume. Between March 2020 and December 2020, the number of customer service calls increased by 334%, while the average hold time decreased by 56% and the average handle time decreased by 15%.

"We define success by how happy our customers are with their service and our product," said Weiss. "Because of the financial uncertainty at the onset of the pandemic, our team made a conscious effort to keep hold times down while spending extra time with each caller to ensure they were satisfied. A careful balancing act that our team pulled off flawlessly. I'm so proud of our team for going the extra mile to deliver customer service that's recognized to be one of the best."

CoinFlip's efforts earned praise from the Stevie Awards judging panel:

"Congratulations on your explosive growth and maintaining your service levels."

"Good company with good customer care relations. Well focused on customer based."

"Impressive growth! Great to detail the contact channels offered to customers, as well as the opening hours. Being able to absorb the volume increase in such a short time is a really great achievement."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is the leading Bitcoin ATM operator globally, with over 2,000 machines across 46 states supporting the buying and selling of nine major cryptocurrencies with cash. The company cuts typical transaction fees by more than half, offers an incredibly simple user experience and introduced 24/7 customer support, which has now become an industry standard. CoinFlip's goal is to advance crypto adoption, accessibility and liquidity to support communities, like the underbanked, who need it most. Its ATMs are on the frontline of a financial revolution, where Bitcoin and blockchain technology can empower those who have been left behind by legacy financial institutions. Founded in 2015, CoinFlip is headquartered in Chicago.

