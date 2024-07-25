CoinFund Expands Best-in-Class Team, Launches Podcast as Firm Commemorates Nine Years of Service

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFund , one of the world's longest-operating cryptonative investment firms and a registered investment adviser, commemorates the firm's 9th anniversary with the announcement of four strategic hires and the launch of a new podcast , Mined with CoinFund.

EXPANDING THE TEAM

CoinFund proudly announces the addition of four subject matter specialists to support an uptick in deal operations and the long-term growth of the brand.

With the addition of New York City-based Adriana Armstrong as Executive Assistant, the firm broadens its leadership support and employee and workplace experiences. Adriana brings over 10 years of internal operations, office management, and executive support to CoinFund, most recently working as a consultant at Illuminate Ventures and New System Ventures.

In an effort to further strengthen its operational foundation, CoinFund has bolstered its Finance team with the addition of New Jersey-based Matt Manley as a Finance Operations Associate. Prior to CoinFund, Manley was a Senior Accountant in Withum's Emerging Technology group serving on the Digital Assets and Blockchain team, and brings more than seven years of combined audit and digital asset experience to the role from best in class providers like Copper.co and KPMG.

CoinFund announces that Malaysia-based Walter Teng has joined CoinFund as an Investor on the Liquid Investments team, deepening the firm's connectivity in Asia. Prior to CoinFund, Teng served as a liquid investor at MSA Novo, and spent more than two years at FundStrat, most recently acting as Vice President of Digital Asset Strategy where he focused on DeFi and small cap strategies.

The firm has also continued to expand its commitment to post-investment services, growing its Marketing team with the addition of New York City-based Cam Thompson. In her newly created role as Content Manager for CoinFund, Thompson will amplify the firm's storytelling via written and visual content. Most recently she served as a Copywriter and Creator Liaison at Celo Foundation and covered the trends of the crypto industry as a web3 beat reporter for CoinDesk.

"CoinFund is a state of the art investment firm designed for the next generation of the internet built on decentralization technology and web3," commented Jake Brukhman, Founder, CoinFund. "We owe our longevity to constantly challenging ourselves to rethink what professional, institutional-grade, and cryptonative partnership looks like for today's entrepreneurs and LPs. We are growing our team across all areas in anticipation of a critical, rapidly approaching moment for blockchain: the dawn of regulatory normalization and early institutional adoption. It has never been more important to advocate for web3's core primitives of self-sovereign data, stakeholder capitalism, open source, and decentralized public goods."

THE CRYPTO CONSTANT

CoinFund champions the leaders of the new internet, powered by foresight as active investors to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Founded in 2015 at a Brooklyn kitchen table by Highbridge Capital Management and Amazon alum Jake Brukhman, and later joined by co-founder and American Capital alum Alex Felix, CoinFund is now supported by a world class interdisciplinary global team of nearly 30 people with more than 100 investments across six investment vehicles.

Managing Partners Jake Brukhman (focus areas currently include decentralization technologies and infrastructure, AI x web3); Alex Felix (marketplaces, infrastructure, financial services); Seth Ginns (cross-vertical liquid investing); David Pakman (onchain IP, consumer, infrastructure) and Chris Perkins (financial convergence, tokenization, CeFi) offer a unique blend of venture investment at pre-seed- through Series B- stage deals and one of the oldest and largest liquid crypto strategies in the world. Areas of expertise across the investment team include ZK/ML/AI; DeFi; Layer 2s; consumer services, gaming, NFTs and DAOs; infrastructure including nodes, security, analytics, middleware, interoperability and scalability; and growth strategies for token events and emerging markets. The firm continues to seek talented investors; applicants may visit the CoinFund job board for more information on CoinFund and portfolio company roles.

In anticipation of improved market conditions, in July 2023 CoinFund announced the close of $158 million (M) CoinFund Seed IV Fund LP ("Seed IV"), backed by a combination of sophisticated institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Seed IV exceeded its initial target fundraising goal of $125M.

2024 investments announced to date include ether.fi liquid restaking token provider; Prime Intellect decentralized compute platform; STON.fi , leading DEX on TON blockchain; Monad , Layer 1 built to scale EVM; and Geodnet , world's largest Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) network, driving location precision.

"In its ninth year, CoinFund continues to invest early in emerging, foundational technologies before they become trends," commented Felix.

In 2023, CoinFund announced the launch of CESR™, the composite ether staking rate, in partnership with CoinDesk Indices. In 2024, CESR continued to achieve product market fit with the launch of third party fixed vs. floating swaps, paving the way to build upon the $500 trillion interest derivative market. CoinFund has worked with forward-thinking partners to integrate CESR into DeFi and is helping onboard global institutions to integrate the benchmark into various asset management , derivatives, futures, structured product, ETFs, insurance and other financial products. The firm has also pledged a portion of CESR income to Protocol Guild to support Protocol Guild's membership of over 170 Ethereum Layer 1 R&D maintainers.

ON EVERYONE'S MINED

As a team of early stage investors and operators, CoinFund's business is built on idea-spotting: catching a glimmer of one intriguing idea that could become a market-shaping opportunity, and challenging each other to find the less obvious edge that other investors aren't seeing. Hosted by David Pakman and Jake Brukhman with regular appearances by the managing partners and investment team, portfolio companies and friends of CoinFund, Mined with CoinFund is the place for passionate advocates closest to decentralization to break down the technology, powers and people in crypto to tell us what we're missing as we look for signs of progress on a path to freedom in a web3 world.

"Crypto, like most tech sub-sectors, is filled with evidence of important innovation and adoption, but many of these details get buried in the noise of social media and group-think conference narratives," commented Pakman. "We wanted to explore a central question: what should more people be talking about right now? What's that kernel of truth that you think everyone has missed?"

The show's first slate of guests include Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger and Marvin Ammori, net neutrality advocate and most recently Chief Legal Officer at Uniswap Labs. Mined with CoinFund launches the week of July 22, 2024; subscribe on YouTube , Spotify , Apple Podcasts or any major podcast platform.

About CoinFund

CoinFund is one of the world's first cryptonative investment firms and a registered investment adviser founded in 2015. The firm champions the leaders of the new internet, powered by foresight as active investors to achieve extraordinary outcomes. CoinFund invests in seed, venture, and liquid opportunities within the blockchain sector with a focus on digital assets, decentralization technologies, and key enabling infrastructure. For more information, visit www.coinfund.io , LinkedIn or join us on X .

