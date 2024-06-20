CoinGecko Ranks Bittime as Indonesia's Top #3 Crypto Exchange

Bittime announced a free airdrop campaign of Palapa tokens, with a total of 3,000,000 tokens.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Indonesian crypto exchange Bittime, launched only 15 months ago, recently cracked the Indonesian top 3 as per CoinGecko rankings. To celebrate this milestone, Bittime is giving away another round of free Palapa ($PLPA) tokens through a massive phase II airdrop campaign.

"CoinGecko's recognition is a testament to the unwavering support of Bittime's loyal users. At Bittime, we prioritize security, convenience, and a diverse range of crypto assets to empower our users, putting users first. These are the core values that have driven Bittime's success," explained Ryan Lymn, CEO of Bittime.

Underlining its commitment to be Indonesia's safest, most trusted, and up-to-date Crypto exchange, Bittime offers a comprehensive selection of tokens, including the latest and popular meme tokens favored by young investors. This focus on variety has helped Bittime succeed in gaining over 1,000,000 users, with youngsters being the predominant crowd.

Bittime further enhances its user experience with a popular staking feature, allowing users to earn passive income while holding their tokens. This feature supports a wide range of mainstream tokens, with popular meme tokens being continuously added as well. Bittime's staking product is backed by its license issued by the Indonesia Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti), making Bittime one of only two crypto exchanges in Indonesia with this regulatory approval.

Bittime recently launched its platform token, Palapa ($PLPA), which offers a range of benefits within the Bittime ecosystem. As stated in its official white-paper, Palapa holders enjoy benefits like discounted transaction fees, increased custody service quotas, voting rights, enhanced staking APY, access to exclusive airdrops, and others.

Ryan Lymn, Bittime's CEO, sees the Palapa token as a key driver for the ecosystem's growth. He highlights that holding Palapa enhances the user experience through benefits like discounted fees and exclusive opportunities. Ryan further elaborated on Palapa's role, emphasizing its function as a utility token that grants benefits to Bittime users who hold it. The roadmap also outlines future plans for derivative products and staking features integrated with Palapa.

To celebrate the launch of their platform token-Palapa, and their last achievements of 1 Million users, Bittime hosted another massive airdrop to give away 3,000,000 PLPA Token ($PLPA). Interested parties can participate in the airdrop campaign through the official social media accounts and websites of Bittime and Palapa token.

About Bittime

Bittime, under PT Utama Aset Digital Indonesia, is a crypto trading platform based in Indonesia that is registered with the Indonesia Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency (Bappebti) and the Ministry of Communication & Information of Indonesia (Kominfo). Bittime is also a member of the Indonesian Blockchain Association (ABI) and the Indonesian Crypto Asset Trading Association (ASPAKRINDO).

As a crypto trading platform, Bittime leverages blockchain technology to provide fair access to financial independence for everyone, regardless of location or background.

Bittime application can be downloaded on Google Play and the App Store .

