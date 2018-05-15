CoinGeek: An Introduction to the Antigua & Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Program

So why not become a citizen of one of the most beautiful Caribbean nations? Being a citizen on the lush tropical island of Antigua and Barbuda has it perks, not only is it paradise, with some 365 beaches of clean turquoise waters, it also provides visa free travel to approximately 132 countries, includes United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Schengen Area.

This specific Citizenship by Investment Program has been devised by Calvin Ayre, the Bitcoin Envoy for Antigua & Barbuda. These CIP units can only be paid for in Bitcoin Cash (BCH); which the government of Antigua & Barbuda recognizes as the only real Bitcoin and the world's most scalable and flexible cryptocurrency.

Why not contact one of our specialist CIP spokesperson by visiting www.coingeek.com/cip or come and meet us at the CoinGeek.com bComm Conference on May 18th in The Four Seasons, Hong Kong.

SOURCE CoinGeek