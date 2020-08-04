CoinGeek Conference Live 2020: Registration available and first speakers announced: Wall Street strategist Tom Lee and Best-Selling Author & Economist George Gilder

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last held in London (Feb 2020), the 6th CoinGeek Conference debuts in New York after visits to Hong Kong, Seoul and Toronto. Business and technology leaders from around the world will take the stage to discuss the future of blockchain technology. The conference will highlight the stunning growth of the Bitcoin SV (BSV) ecosystem, The Bitcoin SV ecosystem has rapidly grown to over 428 known Bitcoin SV projects and ventures worldwide.

BSV's is already enabling enterprise applications for banking, gaming, social media, supply chain, healthcare, artificial intelligence and more industry sectors. CG: Live will highlight how BSV is the one blockchain that can do it all: One World, One Chain.

Already booked are two renowned keynote speakers:

Thomas Lee is a Managing Partner and the Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. He is an accomplished Wall Street strategist with over 25 years of experience in equity research, and has been top ranked by Institutional Investor every year since 1998. Prior to co-founding Fundstrat, he served most recently as J.P. Morgan's Chief Equity Strategist from 2007 to 2014. He is a frequent speaker on CNBC, Bloomberg News and Fox Business News.

George Gilder is a famed economist, writer, investor and technology visionary. Gilder is the best-selling author of Wealth & Poverty, Knowledge & Power, The Israel Test, The Scandal of Money, and Life After Google. He will speak about "Fixing Ponzi Money and Porous Internet with Satoshi's Blockchain."

Along with Gilder, other speakers at CoinGeek Live will discuss how Bitcoin technology can actually improve the Internet:

Bitcoin creator and nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Craig S. Wright will talk about his true vision for Bitcoin, and how its technology can power the "Metanet" to give more value to users, their data and online activity

will talk about his true vision for Bitcoin, and how its technology can power the "Metanet" to give more value to users, their data and online activity Recently Jeff Chen , Founder & CEO of Maxthon LTD (one of the world's top browsers), launched the latest version of the Maxthon browser on the BSV blockchain

Given the on-going virus situation CoinGeek are aware many may not be able to come to New York for the conference but you can sign up for the live streaming now.

As ever Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, the global industry organization which backs Bitcoin SV, will host the conference.

This conference comes just as BSV is capturing significant attention, with its application development exploding globally. BSV's network transactions and average block size block counts now consistently surpass BTC.

For tickets and for event information, please visit www.coingeekconference.com.

To learn more about BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com.

SOURCE CoinGeek