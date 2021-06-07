CoinGeek confirms Fabriik as a Gold Sponsor for their Zurich Conference (June 8-10)

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking about its sponsorship of CoinGeek Zurich, Roy Bernhard, CEO, Chief Visionary & Co-Founder of Fabriik, commented: "We're passionate about the power of blockchain technology and proud to be part of the BSV community. The conference provides the perfect platform to connect with fellow members, to share new ideas and discuss the potential for collaboration on future projects."

Fabriik's mission is to create a financial system for everybody – the 1.7 billion people who are currently locked out of the banking system, as well as those who are very much locked in. The global financial services organization believes there's a better way. Its aim is to evolve the financial system so everyone can have full control of their finances. Launching regulated and fully digital financial services, he describes as the first step towards this transformation:

"We're creating a safe and fully transparent ecosystem built on blockchain technology, so anyone can transform, hold, trade, and grow every asset they own, all in one accessible place – so the experience for customers is simple, swift and seamless."

Essential components of the Fabriik ecosystem are its Markets, Custody, and Tokenization services, and coming soon its Exchange. Fabriik Markets includes a Trading Desk, Trading API and Market Making, to provide complete liquidity services, with fast transaction speeds and industry-leading market prices.

Both Roy Bernhard and Daniel Skowronski, General Manager of Fabriik's Exchange will speak at the Conference. Daniel will talk about the future of trading and digital assets and Roy will tackle the hot topic of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs):

"The introduction of NFTs has created the ability to securely digitize a product and transform it into something truly special and collectible. NFTs are disrupting the collectibles industry, in particular, and opening up some amazing opportunities."

To hear more from Roy on NFTs or Daniel, tune in to their panel discussions during CoinGeek Conference, Zurich.

Notes for Media:

Roy Bernhard will be taking part in a panel discussion on NFTs on 9th June at 12.15-12.45 (CET) and Daniel Skowronski will join a panel to discuss The Future of Trading and Digital Assets, at 15.30-16.05 (CET) the same day.

Coming soon! Fabriik Exchange is a unique, fresh, and intuitive trading environment to help you buy and sell digital currencies swiftly and seamlessly.

CoinGeek Conference attendees can visit Fabriik at its virtual booth to find out more about its products and services and the organization's business roadmap or visit Fabriik.com.

Fabriik. Reimagine Prosperity.

SOURCE Fabriik