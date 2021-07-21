CoinGeek New York will take place at The Sheraton, Times Square (October 5-7)

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth installment of the CoinGeek Conference series will take place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, October 5-7. The conference will allow over 2,000 people to the Times Square event! But as always if you cannot make it to New York the event will, as ever, be available on the CoinGeek Conference Virtual Platform.

CoinGeek New York will be themed 'It's About Time'; the BSV Enterprise Blockchain can handle almost limitless amounts of data, all immutably stored and at a very low cost, and it's about time big business took notice of what BSV can do for them. Unlike the tech behind the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with applications built on the BSV Blockchain the user keeps their data and can even earn from it as a whole new internet (the Metanet).

The last CoinGeek Conference was held in Zurich, the heartland of the European banking world. The event was permitted a small crowd of attendees, and the live streams and replays have proved to be extremely well watched.

In October of 2020, despite the global pandemic, CoinGeek Live managed to broadcast over 90 speakers – all of which were delivered live, not pre-recorded – over three days from studios in London and New York. This unique hybrid live & virtual event experience attracted an audience from around the globe with a total of over 300,000 views of the conference broadcast in English and in Chinese. Earlier in 2020, CoinGeek London saw over 1,000 in-person attendees.

Previous CoinGeek Conferences have also appeared in Seoul, Hong Kong and Toronto.

For further information & press accreditation please contact Ed Pownall on [email protected] or +44-7825-064776

To learn more about BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com.

