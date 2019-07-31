CoinGeek Seoul Brings Popular Blockchain Conference Back to Asia October 1-2

LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular blockchain event CoinGeek is coming to Seoul for a two-day happening at Le Meridien Hotel, a noted property in the heart of Seoul's upscale Gangnam District on October 1-2. The event will feature discussions on the power of blockchain scaling, what enterprise applications can be built on a massively scaled Bitcoin blockchain, the advantages of a public blockchain over private distributed ledgers, and how government regulation is impacting the space.

Professionals from leading blockchain start-ups, global enterprises, crypto mining groups, investors, and others are coming to learn about exciting developments for Bitcoin SV (BSV), as well as the benefits of massive blockchain scaling for miners, application developers, and enterprises.

To kick off this two-day event, October 1 will feature technical topics about how BSV's massively-scaled blockchain unlocks technical capabilities and applications not possible on other platforms. On October 2, experts in the industry will showcase how the BSV blockchain can drastically improve the way enterprises do business and create a new digital economy. Attendees will also witness presentations from the three finalists of Bitcoin Association's 2nd Hackathon; get treated to another intimate conversation with nChain Chief Scientist and creator of Bitcoin Dr. Craig S. Wright (Satoshi Nakamoto) about Bitcoin's history; and have a blast at another legendary CoinGeek after-party!

Notable speakers include host Bitcoin Association President Jimmy Nguyen, nChain Chief Technology Officer Steve Shadders, and many more to be announced.

The CoinGeek Seoul conference, October 2019, is the latest instalment of CoinGeek's headline events. Following on from CoinGeek Toronto last May, CoinGeek Week in London November 2019, and the inaugural CoinGeek Conference in May 2018 in Hong Kong, CoinGeek are leading the way in galvanizing the world's merchants and enterprises to adopt Bitcoin SV (BSV). Bitcoin SV is the only project dedicated to the original design, protocol and 'Satoshi Vision' of Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

While the CoinGeek conference is focused on Bitcoin SV, its inclusive environment welcomes speakers and attendees who also work with other blockchain projects, and welcomes all attendees interested in learning about BSV.

With objectives to educate on the importance of massive scaling on the BSV blockchain – such as the benefits of larger block size for enterprise usage and to sustain miner profitability; to promote the value of BSV and why merchants should seek to adopt this new world electronic cash system; and to promote the benefits of BSV's blockchain for technology developers, the event will feature world-class Bitcoin and blockchain experts as speakers.

For more information, please see www.coingeekconference.com.

SOURCE CoinGeek