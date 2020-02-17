CoinGeek's 5th Conference will be Live Streamed (Feb 20 & 21)

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the last CoinGeek Conference (Seoul, October 2019) Bitcoin SV now has consistently more transactions than BTC and with the recent Genesis upgrade has almost limitless scalability…BSV currently has the record for largest blocks mined on public.

BSV is the only blockchain project massively scaling to support high transaction volume, keep fees super low to enable micro-payments and micro-transactions, and provide bigger data capacity for enterprise uses.

The conference will highlight the stunning growth of the Bitcoin SV (BSV) ecosystem, the fastest growing blockchain ever, and its ability to enable enterprise applications for banking, gaming, social media, supply chain, healthcare, artificial intelligence and more.

As a result more than 800 delegates will be heading to Old Billingsgate in London to hear the likes of globally renowned economist and author George Gilder, Fundstrat's Tom Lee, Swiss National Bank's Thomas Moser and Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales all with differing opinions and visions for the future of blockchain technology.

There will also be presentations from BitCoin creator Dr Craig Wright, Cryptographer Ian Grigg and many others who are building solutions on the Bitcoin SV blockchain right now. Both days will be hosted by the irrepressible Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the Bitcoin Association.

If anyone can't make it to London they will miss Calvin Ayre's after party but they don't need to miss any of the speakers. The live stream will be open for business in both Chinese and English on the CoinGeek London homepage.

SOURCE CoinGeek