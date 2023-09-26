Coinigy Enhanced "Boards" Feature For Crypto Trading Analysis and Visualization

News provided by

Coinigy

26 Sep, 2023, 10:07 ET

Industry-leading trading platform introduces a powerful tool for creating customizable market views and sharing insights.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinigy, the leading provider of crypto trading platforms, is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved "Boards" feature which allows traders to craft tailored perspectives of cryptocurrency markets. This allows for detailed cryptocurrency insights including comprehensive overviews of the entire digital asset landscape, all conveniently presented on a single screen.

Continue Reading
Coinigy's New and Improved Boards Feature - https://app.coinigy.com/boards
Coinigy's New and Improved Boards Feature - https://app.coinigy.com/boards

The Boards feature brings a new dimension to crypto trading technical analysis. Traders have the ability to curate their trading environment by assembling a variety of informational panels onto a single dashboard. This can encompass a multitude of elements such as TradingView charts with real-time market data, aggregated news feeds, portfolio balances, and much more. The result is a holistic and customizable window that suits the unique preferences and strategies of individual traders.

Users have the ability to create, share, and replicate their personalized Boards with others. This fosters an ecosystem of shared insights and strategies, allowing traders to learn from one another and adapt successful approaches to their own trading. With the click of a button, users can import a fellow trader's Board layout, gaining immediate access to a tried-and-tested visual configuration.

"Coinigy is dedicated to enhancing the trading experience for our users," said William Kehl, Co-Founder of Coinigy. "Boards exemplifies our commitment to innovation by giving traders the tools to visualize the crypto markets in ways that suit their preferences."

The Boards feature is expected to have a positive impact on how traders analyze and approach the crypto market. The customization options, combined with the ability to learn from peers, give a competitive edge in a fast-paced and ever-evolving industry.

For more information about Coinigy and its innovative tools, visit www.coinigy.com.

About Coinigy:

Coinigy is a leading provider of cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platforms. The Coinigy platform connects to more than 45 different exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Kucoin, and Kraken, with a database including pricing history for multiple digital assets. Coinigy offers an array of practical tools designed to optimize your digital portfolio management, including features such as TradingView charting, real-time price and volume alerts, a cryptocurrency screener, smart portfolio monitoring, and many other tools. With a strong focus on user experience, security, and innovation, Coinigy simplifies cryptocurrency trading, equipping users with the confidence and tools necessary to navigate the digital asset market seamlessly.

Website: www.coinigy.com
Twitter: @coinigy
Facebook: facebook.com/coinigy
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/coinigy

SOURCE Coinigy

Also from this source

Coinigy Revolutionizes the Crypto Experience with Enhanced Multi-Monitor Support

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.