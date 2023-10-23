Coinigy introduces Returns Radar: A powerful new tool for cryptocurrency traders

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinigy, the leading multi-exchange cryptocurrency trading platform, is proud to announce the launch of an important new feature, the Returns Radar. This innovative tool empowers traders to visualize the monthly and quarterly percentage change for over 4,700 different crypto and fiat currencies available on the platform.

The Returns Radar will revolutionize how traders analyze and interpret cryptocurrency market trends. Providing comprehensive insights into the performance of various digital assets over specific time frames, allows users to make more informed investment decisions.

Key features of the Returns Radar include:

  1. Monthly and Quarterly Analysis: Traders can now track the percentage change of cryptocurrencies on a monthly and quarterly basis. This allows for a more granular view of how digital assets perform over shorter time frames, aiding in the identification of trends and patterns.

  2. Unrivaled Database: Coinigy offers one of the most extensive price action databases in the industry. This comprehensive offering ensures that traders have a wide range of assets to analyze using the Returns Radar.

  3. Enhanced Visualizations: The Returns Radar presents data in an intuitive and user-friendly format, enabling traders to grasp cryptocurrency performance trends and make informed decisions with visual representations.

Commenting on the launch of Returns Radar, William Kehl, Co-Founder of Coinigy, stated, "Coinigy continues to innovate. We are excited to introduce the Returns Radar, a tool that provides our users with a powerful way to understand the performance dynamics of cryptocurrencies. By using Returns Radar, traders gain deeper insights into market trends and make better-informed decisions."

For more information about Coinigy and the Returns Radar feature, please visit www.coinigy.com.

About Coinigy: 

Coinigy is a leading provider of cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platforms. The Coinigy platform connects to more than 45 different exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Kucoin, and Kraken, with a database including pricing history for multiple digital assets. Coinigy offers an array of practical tools designed to optimize your digital portfolio management, including features such as TradingView charting, real-time price and volume alerts, a cryptocurrency screener, smart portfolio monitoring, and many other tools. With a strong focus on user experience, security, and innovation, Coinigy simplifies cryptocurrency trading, equipping users with the confidence and tools necessary to navigate the digital asset market seamlessly.

