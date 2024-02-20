COINLEDGER UNVEILS FREE MULTI-WALLET CRYPTO PORTFOLIO TRACKING SOLUTION

Leading cryptocurrency tax software platform rolls out complementary portfolio tracking solution to its 500,000+ users

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinLedger , a global leading crypto tax-reporting platform, has announced the launch of its free multi-wallet crypto portfolio tracker. The new product complements its existing tax reporting suite and enables users to connect multiple wallets across centralized and decentralized services—providing a unified dashboard for tracking assets.

"Giving users the ability to track their crypto holdings across all of their wallets, centralized or self-custodied, completely for free, is something we're extremely excited about," said David Kemmerer, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinLedger. "Today, crypto investors lack visibility into the financial performance of their crypto investments, as these investments are scattered across multiple platforms. Our portfolio tracking product stitches all of this data together and provides valuable insights to our customers."

The interoperable nature of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, with transfers into and out of different blockchain ecosystems, can create challenges for users, especially when it comes to tracking gains and losses—which is necessary for portfolio analysis and tax reporting. CoinLedger addresses this by integrating with hundreds of leading exchanges, wallets, and blockchains to allow any cryptocurrency user to track their digital-asset transaction history across the crypto-economy.

CoinLedger's portfolio tracker is completely free for any investor to use. By just connecting a wallet or exchange, any investor can see the profits, losses, and a holdings breakdown of their assets. You can learn more about the portfolio tracker here .

About CoinLedger

CoinLedger enables seamless portfolio tracking and tax reporting for participants of the digital asset economy. Founded in 2018, CoinLedger was built to reduce the friction of participating in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by making tax reporting as simple as possible. By directly integrating with major exchanges, wallets, blockchains, and NFT platforms, CoinLedger provides a unified dashboard for users to track and monitor their cryptocurrency activity. Whether you're trading cryptocurrencies, buying and selling NFTs, or staking on DeFi protocols, CoinLedger makes tracking your portfolio and reporting your taxes more straightforward than ever. For more information on cryptocurrency taxes, visit https://coinledger.io/guides/crypto-tax .

