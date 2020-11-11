CoinLinked Slated to Become the First Regulated Security Token Issuer Listing on Australia's New U.S. FUNDSITION Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based crypto-commerce innovator CoinLinked has joined forces with Andes Capital Group and FUNDSITION to power the company's ongoing campaign to raise up to five million dollars ($5,000,000) by offering REG D 506(c) and/or REG S asset-backed security tokens for private placement with Accredited U.S. Investors (REG D) and Qualified Non-U.S. Investors (REG S).

The Series A funding round will include up to two hundred (200) Units, each consisting of twelve thousand five hundred (12,500) CoinLinked security tokens at a per-unit purchase price of $25,000.

Potentially also on the horizon for the CoinLinked Series A round are Regulation Crowdfunding securities, which could come into play in the event the company is not fully funded before the SEC's new rule raising the offering limit on REG CF funding — from $1.07 million to $5 million — takes effect 60 days from Nov. 2nd.

CoinLinked founder Jenny Q. Ta's alliance with Mr. Abbott and Mr. Spears will provide the core team that will effectively make regulated securities (i.e. security tokens, which boast a total security market cap of $501,637,907 as of October, 2020) a global phenomenon by seamlessly connecting investors with relevant issuing entities to support the companies' ongoing innovation.

CoinLinked partner and Australian investment platform, FUNDSITION — whose primary goal is to develop a trans-Pacific ecosystem that delivers reduced friction, is cost effective and provides more opportunity for both investors and issuers — will soon launch its U.S. investment platform in collaboration with broker-dealer Andes Capital. In the words of FUNDSITION Director Nigel Abbott: "The shift to digital platforms, the advancement of regtech, and the adoption of tokenized securities has opened up a world of opportunity that can now cross borders. We are very excited to work with the team at Andes Capital to fulfill our vision."

Third partner and Chicago-based broker-dealer Andes Capital views its team-up with FUNDSITION as a partnership that will instantly expand the global reach of both firms, giving clients access to a regulatory-compliant digital platform. Andes CEO Curtis Spears explains: "We have a renewed focus on private placements and digital securities. Being a closet nerd and former programmer, I have always been intrigued with advancements in technology. Couple that with the recent update by the SEC to Regulation Crowdfunding, and it's clear that access to capital and access to great deals has never been greater."

"This joint venture will create a mutually beneficial three-way partnership between firms that are leaders and innovators in their respective fields," says Ms. Ta, whose extensive broker-dealer financial background makes her a powerful contributor to the synergy that drives this strategic partnership to continue breaking new ground in the U.S. security token market. "We are excited to see the difference this funding partnership will enable us to make in the further expansion of blockchain-based currencies as a viable mainstream payment method in the modern global marketplace."

CoinLinked will be the first regulated security issuance to be listed on the FUNDSITION platform, offering investors an opportunity to own an equity stake in CoinLinked's innovative blockchain-based crypto-commerce solution through the company's registered security tokens.

For additional information, please visit https://coinlinked.io or https://coinlinked.com or calling (213) 436-6467.

About CoinLinked

CoinLinked is a first-of-its-kind social commerce platform powered by a decentralized Blockchain solution that connects the traditional marketplaces of today with the digital currencies of tomorrow. This powerful platform provides a brand-new concept in crypto-commerce by allowing users to purchase any product worldwide using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, or stablecoins such as USDC. CoinLinked makes cryptocurrency transactions easy and accessible while also incorporating a social networking aspect. Users are also given an entertaining way to earn passive income by building their social "net worth" with and for cryptocurrency. Dually centralized and decentralized, this platform provides the security and flexibility that no other social platform offers and requires no merchant integration, so users can complete purchases within a matter of minutes. Company founder, Wall Street veteran and social networking entrepreneur Jenny Q. Ta, is using her Wall Street expertise to make her crypto-friendly social platform sustainable, while helping to resolve the problems that currently exist worldwide in efficiently using crypto for e-commerce purchases. CoinLinked: www.CoinLinked.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors.

This press release is not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and carry a risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved.

