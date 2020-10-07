CoinLinked to Offer Limited REG D 506(c) and REG S Asset-Backed Digital Security Tokens for Private Placement

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California tech company CoinLinked ("CoinLinked" or the "Company"), originator of the world's first Blockchain-based social network and crypto-commerce platform of the same name, has announced its plans to offer REG D 506(c) and/or Regulation S asset-backed Security Tokens for private placement with forward-thinking accredited tech sector and e-commerce-focused investors.

World's first decentralized social commerce platform. Coinlinked.com - Download the app today!

CoinLinked, in partnership with Vertalo, Dealbox, and Andes Capital (the "Partners"), plans to fund its next stage of business growth by offering accredited investors shares of equity ownership interest in the corporation via private placement of the Company's asset-backed digital Security Tokens in its bid to raise up to Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000) in a Series A round of up to Two Hundred (200) Units, each consisting of Twelve Thousand Five Hundred (12,500) CoinLinked Security Tokens at a $25,000 per Unit purchase price.

Available exclusively to Accredited U.S. Investors (REG D) and Qualified Non-U.S. Investors (REG S), these securities offer potential funders an exciting opportunity to invest in the expansion of the Company's Blockchain-based solution, which is already successfully connecting the traditional marketplaces of today with the digital currencies of tomorrow.

In the words of CoinLinked founder and Wall Street veteran Jenny Q. Ta, "The current offering will provide discerning investors with a highly selective opportunity to play a key role in taking our fully functional social marketing platform and proven crypto-commerce concept to the next level of AI innovation." Ta continues, "It's a boost that we expect will even further increase crypto holders' flexibility and efficiency in optimizing access to the global marketplaces of the present and future."

In line with the CoinLinked commitment to broadening opportunities for the use of cryptocurrency, these investments may be funded not only in USD, but also in Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and Tezos.

Interested investors may visit https://coinlinked.com for information about the social commerce website, marketplace, business model, and details regarding the offering at https://coinlinked.io.

In summarizing her ongoing vision for the CoinLinked concept and platform, Ms. Ta states: "At CoinLinked, our goal is to revolutionize every industry, activity, and transaction we can by leveraging the inherent potential of crypto and other digital currencies to make simplicity, security, and speed the norm in the global e-commerce marketplace. And we would love to invite the most serious and discerning investors to consider joining us for this exciting ride!"

Additional information regarding the Offering is available exclusively from CoinLinked by emailing [email protected] or by calling (213) 436-6467.

About CoinLinked

CoinLinked is a first-of-its-kind social commerce platform powered by a decentralized Blockchain solution that connects the traditional marketplaces of today with the digital currencies of tomorrow. This powerful platform provides a brand-new concept in crypto-commerce by allowing users to purchase any product worldwide using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, or stablecoins such as USDC. CoinLinked makes cryptocurrency transactions easier and more accessible while also incorporating a social networking aspect. It also gives users an entertaining way to earn passive income by building their social "net worth" in cryptocurrency. Dually centralized and decentralized, this platform provides the security and flexibility that no other social platform offers and requires no merchant integration, so users can complete purchases within a matter of minutes. Company founder, Wall Street veteran and social networking entrepreneur Jenny Q. Ta is using her Wall Street expertise to make her crypto-friendly social platform a sustainable solution for helping to resolve the problems that currently exist worldwide in efficiently using crypto for e-commerce purchases.

For additional information, please visit https://coinlinked.io or https://coinlinked.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors.

This press release is not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and carry a risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved.

Contacts:

Chris Walker

[email protected] or call (213) 436-6467

SOURCE CoinLinked, Inc.

