Coinllectibles Conferred the "Rising Star" Award under "Best of Class TADS" category in World's First Annual International Award for the Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities (TADS) sectors

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to share that it has been conferred the award of "Rising Star" under "Best of Class TADS" category in the World's First Annual International Award for the Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities (TADS) sectors.

About TADS Awards

First launched in 2020, the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities Awards ("TADS Awards") is the world's first annual international award for the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities sector. Hosted annually, TADS Awards aims to nurture the growth of Web3 industries by gathering leaders and experts from across the world's financial technology and financial service sectors to establish best practices and performance standards through recognizing and honouring individuals and businesses for their distinguished achievements and contributions in TADS sectors.

This year, TADS Awards is co-organized by Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute, Coinstreet, and DAS (Digital Asset Series) Seminars. A total of 15 TADS Awards winners and 16 Rising Stars were impartially selected by three judging committees formed by TADS Awards committee members which comprised of industry experts from over twelve countries and territories including the British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Luxembourg, Singapore, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Commenting on the award, Joshua Chu, Chief Risk Officer of Coinllectibles said, "The biggest hurdles for any emerging technology to overcome before being recognized as mainstream are application and adoption. PC computers for example overcame these hurdles when the internet made it possible for wide adoption in private homes whilst the internet's adoption had finally been spurred by COVID. Often hailed as the next evolution of NFT, our proprietary DOT technology is, similarly, the key to large scale adoption of blockchain technology in commerce and this recent TADs award is a testament to such achievement. I am therefore extremely excited to be able to be part of the process leading the next revolution of commerce in the Digital Age."

In addition, Cherry Leung, Marketing Director of Coinllectibles said, "We are grateful for the recognition given to Coinllectibles for our innovation in tokenised assets where our Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) are created to represent ownership of a real-life physical asset. In terms of branding for the company, this award certainly provides Coinllectibles with additional exposure within the Web 3.0 ecosystem and the industry. We look forward to bringing and delivering more value to all stakeholders through our DOT offerings."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

About Coinllectibles™️ DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Coinllectibles DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the DOT, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the DOT, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the DOT and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the DOT.

