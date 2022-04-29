Coinllectibles™️ Releases POAPs for Collectors Enhancing Engagement To Online Sessions With Artists And Partners

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to share its latest initiative in community engagement by releasing exclusive POAPs (Proof of Attendance Pictures) for its series of AMA (Ask-Me-Anything) sessions. POAPs are Ethereum-based NFT badges which are considered to be unique digital collectibles, and are given to participants for attending events in the physical world, online, or the metaverse.

"While POAPs are not widespread within the NFT community, we feel the POAPs are a really interesting way to encourage broader participation with the artist or partner. They enable more people to engage with the physical pieces as well as provide an element of experience and access to a digital collectible associated with that art form. We recently held an AMA session where we released the inaugural Coinllectibles' POAPs minted with the authentic photographs of Andy Warhol by photographer William John Kennedy. We saw an encouraging uptake of community members participating to receive the POAPs. Of course the Kennedy signed limited edition pieces themselves, including the Warhol Holding Marilyn Acetate, are special and of interest to many collectors, but we feel the POAPs can add to the long term engagement by more people to the artist and recognition of Kennedy's work," said Toby O'Connor CEO of Coinllectibles™️.

There will be further opportunity to access a POAP and learn more about William John Kennedy and his work with Andy Warhol and the special editions pieces on 4 May. Community members are welcome to join the 4th May session at 10pm HKT/ 3pm BST and access the event online via these channels:

For more information, please follow @Coinllectibles on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/coinllectibles) or visit https://coinllectibles.art.

Forward Looking Statements

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Rachel Lim

Director, Marketing & PR

[email protected]

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. NFTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses NFT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory parameter.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.