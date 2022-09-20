Coinllectibles to host Metaverse Web 5.0 Leadership Conference in Singapore on 1 Nov 2022

Visionaries, Luminaries, Advocates and Thought Leaders within the centralised (Web 2.0) and decentralised (Web 3.0) space will be gathered in Singapore on 1 November 2022 to exchange insights on what Web 5.0 is and how stakeholders can prepare for it.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the region's first Web 5.0 Conference in Singapore at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel on 1 November 2022.

What is the Web 5.0 Conference about?

The development of how we engage with centralised and decentralised platforms through the evolution of the internet will be a defining area in the evolution of the metaverse. Coinllectibles, as a metaverse company, defines Web 5.0 as the seamless interoperability between centralised (Web 2.0) and decentralised (Web 3.0) apps and platforms for the primary purpose of achieving the ideal balance of user experience, control and ownership. Coinllectibles seeks to bring together thought leaders to engage around the key issues and help shape this new Web 5.0 ecosystem.

Julian So, Vice Chairman of Coinllectibles, notes that, "We do not profess to have all the answers. I also do not think that anyone can definitively say what Web 5.0 is at the moment. However, one thing is for sure – in a fast-evolving space like technology, collaboration is key. That is why we think that it is important for industry players to start sharing ideas and to seed a broader based Web 5.0 discussion."

"Web 5.0 Conference is also positioned as a more holistic conference with emphasis across 4 key themes, which are – (1) Innovation, (2) Technology and Security, (3) Legal and Regulations and (4) Investment and Applications. Based on our observation, unlike Web 1.0 or Web 2.0 – which are primarily technology focused, a more cross disciplinary approach should be taken when looking at Web 5.0 development. Hence, it is this view that has shaped how we have put the event together," added Julian.

Highlights of the Web 5.0 Conference

The Web 5.0 Conference seeks to bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, advocates, legal minds, investors, and industry insiders to create a unique in person event with many sessions made available to an online audience. The conference will address key technical issues as well as have plenty of fun and surprises.

There will be several thought leaders in the fields of legal, technology, intellectual property and media from all over the world as well as a number of leading Singapore based firms. The founder and Chairman of Coinllectibles, Dr Herbert Lee, will also be at the event to welcome the attendees.

In terms of event highlights, apart from the speakers and topics, there will be the World Premiere of an exclusive trailer for a crime drama television series that is produced by the award-winning Phoenix Waters Productions. There will also be an exhibition showcasing arts and collectibles NFTs. These physical items have a NFT that serves as form of digital ownership tokens (DOTs) whereby collectors can buy and sell physical collector pieces via third party NFT platforms.

With respect to the arts and collectibles showcase, Terry Lee, Head of Art for Coinllectibles, said, "As the Head of Art for Coinllectibles, I see NFTs adding a lot of value to the collectibles market. Often, the key issues collectors face relates to provenance and authenticity of the artwork – which are things blockchain technology can solve. We have been implementing this technology with collectors, galleries and auction houses over the last year. I see this as a real-world use case for blockchain technology and I am excited to show that blockchain can be used to support real progress in the art markets."

Why is Coinllectibles organizing the Conference in Singapore?

Since its launch in September 2021, Coinllectibles has been gaining traction in regions like United Kingdom and the United States. Coinllectibles has also participated in numerous technology exhibitions as well as organized outreach events in Hong Kong. However, this is the first time it is organizing such a conference in Singapore.

Commenting on why Coinllectibles has decided to hold the Web 5.0 conference in Singapore, Joshua Chu, Chief Risk Officer of Coinllectibles, said, "Singapore is recognized as an innovative technology hub with great legal and technical infrastructure and a logical base to expand our presence in. As a lawyer by training, I am acutely aware of the push the Singapore government is making with respect to intellectual property law as well as protection. As a company, we think the next innovation in that intellectual property space will come in the form of blockchain adoption."

"With most of the world reopening from the Covid-19 shutdown, we see Singapore as an excellent B2B hub. This is because we are ultimately a technology company that is looking to work with businesses in the application of blockchain technology – and there is no better place to be than Singapore."

Coinllectibles Web 5.0 Conference is a free event. As seating is limited for certain conference sessions, attendees will be required to register to gain admission to the event. To register your attendance, please visit www.coinllectibles.art/Web5Conference.

For more information on the key highlights of the Web 5.0 Conference 2022, please refer to the Annex below.

Web 5.0 Conference 2022

1 November 2022

Grand Copthorne Waterfront

392 Havelock Road,

Singapore 169663

9am – 10pm

Registration: www.coinllectibles.art/Web5Conference

#Web5Conference

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 8-K filed on September 17, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

[email protected]

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.