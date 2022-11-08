Coinllectibles to partner Art Seasons to participate in ART SG - Singapore's largest art fair in January 2023

Coinllectibles will be showcasing how Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) andautostereoscopic 3D technology can revolutionise the art industry

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to share that it will be partnering Art Seasons to participate in ART SG – Singapore's largest art fair in January 2023. Coinllectibles will be showcasing how Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) and autostereoscopic 3D technology can revolutionise the art industry.

About ART SG 2023

Presenting over 150 of world's leading galleries, many of whom will be making their Singapore debut, ART SG is the biggest art fair launch in Asia Pacific in a decade organised by founding and lead partner UBS. Taking place across two floors at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on 12-15 January 2023, ART SG is accompanied by a line-up of groundbreaking art installations, engaging panel discussions and experimental film.

About Art Seasons

Founded in September 2001, Art Seasons is one of the leading galleries in Singapore. Art Seasons has been dedicated to presenting talented Asian artists for more than two decades and is one of the pioneers in the field for representing emerging contemporary Chinese and Asian artists. Now, by using innovative blockchain technology to mint Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) for physical art pieces, Art Seasons is continuing its reputation as one of the most important galleries in Contemporary Asian art and a forerunner in disrupting the art industry.

Speaking on the opportunity to participate in ART SG 2023, Terry Lee, Head of Art at Coinllectibles and Founder of Art Seasons said, "I am very excited with the prospect of taking part in ART SG 2023. Specific to this event, Art Seasons has curated an interesting line up of art exhibits, and we will be featuring Coinllectibles' DOTs and its technologies – which will be the key highlight during our showcase. Earlier, we experimented with the usage of autostereoscopic 3D technology on Singaporean artist David Chan's works and was met with encouraging results. This time, we will be employing the same technologies on some of our Coinllectibles featured artists at ART SG 2023."

For more information on Coinllectibles and its DOT offerings, please visit www.coinllectibles.art.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

[email protected]

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.