CoinLock Launches Netflix-Like Annual Subscription Model to Buy or Sell Bitcoin, Providing Members with Unlimited Trading Capacity and Saving Them Millions in Fees.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinLock, the cryptocurrency matching platform that pioneered Bitcoin hedging and interest-free leverage has opened its innovative peer to peer Bitcoin trading Marketplace. Members purchase an annual membership trading limit and can then buy and sell this limit in Bitcoin as many times as they like throughout the year.

"Our users are opting into a new subscription model that makes buying and selling Bitcoin extremely easy and also keeps their trading costs low", says Rikky Hasan, CEO of CoinLock (a former managing director at MAN Group, which managed assets in excess of $80 billion.)

As with other CoinLock offerings, the purpose of its buy and sell Bitcoin Marketplace is to provide new utility and choice to its customers. It is part of the company's overall goal to create a financial ecosystem where cryptocurrencies can be safely bought and sold and used to purchase or sell goods and services.

Members on the CoinLock platform are able to buy or sell Bitcoin with another member, peer to peer. Members pay a small annual fee based on the amount of cryptocurrency they would like to trade at any given time, and can trade that amount an unlimited number of times throughout the year.

Members can view all posted buy and sell orders in the Marketplace, select the ones they want, and choose from available payment options to complete the transaction. CoinLock offers many different payment options around the globe. Additionally, the Marketplace contains no spreads or markups.

With the CoinLock Marketplace, Hasan and the team believe they have turned what can be an expensive, confusing and intimidating experience into something fast, easy and affordable.

Users can register for the CoinLock Marketplace at https://www.coinlock.com/marketplace.php

