CAYMAN ISLANDS, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If there is one good thing we should get out of this 2020, it is that ironically thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, digital adoption grew to levels never seen in previous years, and much of it passes through the crypto ecosystem.

As part of the strategy to spread knowledge about the ecosystem, CoinMarketCap has deployed its product "Learn Crypto, Earn Crypto", under the slogan of "acquire crypto assets in a fun and low risk way."

CoinMarketCap EARN Brings $400,000 in $SAND Rewards

In this opportunity, the leading price index of the cryptomarket, has teamed up with the popular virtual world platform based on Blockchain The Sandbox, so that enthusiasts from both worlds can test their knowledge by watching videos while earning the native $SAND tokens.

In total, there are $400,000 valued in $SAND tokens, the prize to be shared between the CMC Earn program alliance and The Sandbox.

After watching a set of explanatory videos on the popular gaming platform based on Blockchain technology, users must complete a quiz to be credited with fabulous prizes in native SAND tokens, which can later be used to access The Sandbox, ASSETS purchases within the platform or simply staked and obtaining passive income by keeping them in your portfolio.

In total there are three video lessons that users can enjoy and have fun while learning and earning crypto assets related to the Metaverse The Sandbox.

About the Sandbox

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain.

The platform's native token is SAND, an ERC-20 utility token that is used within the platform for all interactions and transactions in the ecosystem.

