CoinMarketCap Unveils the CoinMarketCap 100 Index: A New Standard for Tracking Cryptocurrency Market Performance Akin to the S&P 500

Covering the widest range of digital assets, the Index is the truest representation of market activity, composition, and emerging sectors like gaming and memes.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinMarketCap , the world's leading provider of cryptocurrency market data, launches the CoinMarketCap 100 Index (CMC100 Index). This innovative index is designed to measure the performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, offering unparalleled insight into the dynamic and rapidly evolving digital asset market.

As cryptocurrency markets continue to mature, the need for accurate and reliable benchmarks becomes increasingly critical. The lack of standardized performance metrics has hindered institutional adoption and market transparency. The CoinMarketCap 100 Index addresses this need by providing an objective, rules-based measure of market performance.

The CoinMarketCap 100 Index is calculated and refreshed every five minutes, providing real-time transparency into the cryptocurrency market's most significant players. As the first crypto index to cover such a wide range of assets, it includes emerging sectors like gaming and memes while focusing on projects that represent true market activity and growth potential by excluding stablecoins and asset-backed wrapper tokens. The index is also freely accessible and can be easily embedded into publications and websites through an API, without requiring any licensing agreements.

"At CoinMarketCap, we're committed to delivering tools that empower our community to make informed decisions," said Rush, CEO at CoinMarketCap. "The speed at which the digital asset industry changes can be overwhelming for the majority of people. The CoinMarketCap 100 Index sets a new benchmark for market transparency and accuracy, providing essential visibility into over $3 trillion in digital assets to help users better understand and analyze this rapidly evolving market. Over time, we believe the CoinMarketCap 100 Index will make the industry even more accessible to the general public."

Key Features:

Real-Time Updates: Index levels are calculated every five minutes, with end-of-month figures published at midnight UTC on the first day of the subsequent month.

Comprehensive Coverage: Tracks the top 100 cryptocurrencies, representing approximately 87% of the total crypto market capitalization (excluding stablecoins) and a wide array of blockchain projects and technologies.

Market-Capitalization-Weighted: Provides a proportional view of the market by weighting assets based on their market value. The index is rebalanced monthly to ensure continued representation of the market.

Exclusions: Stablecoins (e.g., USDT, USDC) and asset-backed wrapper tokens (e.g., WBTC, stETH) are excluded to maintain a focus on volatile, market-driven assets.

Transparency and Governance: Adheres to global index standards and best practices, with monthly methodology reviews conducted by CoinMarketCap's Benchmark Oversight Committee to ensure compliance with global index standards.

With a base level of 100 set on January 1, 2024, backtested performance data is available to provide historical insights and aid in market analysis.

For more information on the CoinMarketCap 100 Index and its methodology, visit https://coinmarketcap.com/cmc100/ .

About CoinMarketCap

Founded in 2013, CoinMarketCap.com is the 'Home Of Crypto', the world's most trusted source of crypto data, insights, and community. Its mission is to accelerate the crypto revolution by organizing the world's crypto intelligence and making it easily accessible to all. CoinMarketCap reaches hundreds of millions of users a year through its website, mobile app, newsletter, and social media channels.

