COINMOVER CELEBRATES ITS WORKING CLASS ROOTS THIS LABOR DAY

News provided by

CoinMover

31 Aug, 2023, 09:12 ET

Growing Bitcoin ATM operator CoinMover offers 30% off to anyone who's ever wanted to say 'Take this job and shove it.'

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinMover is leaning into its working-class roots this Labor Day celebrating Working Joes (and Joannes) everywhere with its biggest promotion ever. This Labor Day, CoinMover is proud to offer a 30% discount on all transaction fees and markups from 9/1 through 9/4. Follow @CoinMover on Instagram for all the details.

CoinMover's 2023 Labor Day Promotion
CEO Steve Gormley announced the promotion, stating, "We truly comprehend the significance of fees and additional costs for most working Americans. That's why this Labor Day, as a gesture of gratitude to our dedicated customers who put in hard work all year round, we're slashing our fees by a whopping 30% all weekend long."

Dedicated to being the most convenient, speedy, and discreet cash management firm in the industry, CoinMover helps you convert cash into Bitcoin safely and confidently throughout its extensive network of over 200 Bitcoin ATM locations.

Throughout the weekend, CoinMover plans to keep the excitement alive with social media giveaways, curated Spotify playlists, and above all, its exceptional real-person customer service that continues to lead the space in many key areas including daily limits. In fact, CoinMover's best-in-class regulatory compliance program already allows its customers to purchase up to $9,000 instantly with daily limits of up to $50,000 in as little as 90 seconds. Additionally, one lucky social media winner will receive an exclusive 50% discount code, valid for an entire year.

CoinMover CMO Gabriel Gornell further described the promotion by stating, "This Labor Day promotion is the first of several incentives that we have planned for the coming months—and with each, we expect to grow our impact across socials with engaging content, as well as via direct, SSM, playlisting, PR, and, of course, at kiosk with our retail partners across the country." He continued, "Thanks to our incredible customer service and account management, our customers are incredibly loyal. So it's important that we stay connected with them with meaningful content."

Follow @CoinMover on Instagram for all promotion details. And visit CoinMover.com for terms and conditions or to find a CoinMover ATM near you.

About CoinMover CoinMover is a growing #fintech and industry leading digital currency and cash management service operating at over 200 retail locations across the United States. CoinMover's best-in-class regulatory compliance program already allows CoinMover customers to purchase more per transaction than any other operator in the United States - offering up to $9,000 instantly and up to $50,000 per day in as little as 90 seconds -  leading the industry in convenience, speed, and privacy.

MEDIA INQUIRIES
Gabriel Gornell, CMO
CoinMover
[email protected] 

SOURCE CoinMover

