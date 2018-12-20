CoinNess: Asia's Largest Crypto Information Provider Announces Its Global Partner Program

The CoinNess platform has now registered more than 3 million users in over 150 countries. With the potential success of the CNNS Partner Program campaign, CoinNess hopes to become the world's largest community of digital currency investors.

Since July 2017, when CoinNess was first started by Peter Tan, CoinNess has brought greater awareness to the blockchain and cryptocurrency space in China. It has pioneered instant news briefings and launched a crypto news app, which provides 24/7 news aggregated from 500 reliable resources from around the world. These features caught the attention of blockchain evangelists who have become growth partners, helping to register as many as 500,000 users within just one month. In South Korea, CoinNess is the only instant blockchain and cryptocurrency news provider and exclusive partner of all the top ten cryptocurrency exchanges. In a short time, CoinNess gained 30,000 app users, which drew the attention of the Korea JoongAng Daily, the top English-language newspaper in South Korea.

Coming just three months after CoinNess launched the English version of its app, the CNNS Partner Program marks a significant step in facilitating ambitious expansion for the company. CoinNess is powered by a highly-skilled tech team of more than 90 senior engineers who account for more than 60% of all its employees. Furthermore, CoinNess has acquired investments from Huobi, ZhenFund, and FreesFund. The app has been developed into a multi-language, comprehensive investing instrument with an intelligent market monitor and quantitative analysis-based investing guidance.

With help from over 3,000 growth partners in Asia, CoinNess already manages thousands of online and offline communities. Its influence is already being felt in the United States and Europe as well. Partners who contribute content and development are rewarded with bonuses, airdrops, and global media resources. They will also be part of a team that is building the world's largest crypto investment community.

