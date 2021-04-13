CoinPayments Set to Remain Leading Crypto Payment Processor Finds D-Core Survey

"It is great to be recognized as a top crypto payment processor among experts in the industry," noted Jason Butcher, CEO of CoinPayments. "Since 2013, our aim has always been to fuel crypto adoption and the most effective way to give digital assets their rightful place as mediums of exchange is by enabling businesses and consumers to use them for everyday purchases."

The report's timely release comes as notable companies like Paypal and Tesla announce that they will be facilitating crypto payments for customers. Crypto adoption is steadily on the rise as more businesses come to understand the benefits that come with accepting crypto payments.

"D-Core's focus is on providing unique information and insights into emerging technology companies and projects in blockchain, decentralized finance, and payments," noted D-Core founder Kevin Mudd. "As more people look for information on crypto and payments, we aim to help to uncover tomorrow's disruptors in the space to help institutional investors, family offices, hedge funds, and main street investors make wiser investment decisions."

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payment processor with more than US $10 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 2,000 coins, and is the preferred crypto payment solution for merchants and Ecommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/.

About D-Core

D-Core has built a collaborative, distributed research engine for blockchain researchers and enthusiasts worldwide, to research and analyse blockchain projects in fundraising stages. Using this research engine, D-Core produces detailed, objective investment reports viewed by thousands of investors. The research methodology used, is strict but comprehensive. Researchers use every piece of available information to break down all aspects of a blockchain project and rate them accordingly. Learn more at: https://d-core.net/.

SOURCE CoinPayments