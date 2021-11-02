Coinrise Upgrades Account Offer for Crypto Traders

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, a large and diverse audience of cryptocurrency traders have entered the online trading sector. For that reason, leading global online crypto trading brand Coinrise has upgraded its account offer, making it more suitable for a wide range of traders. The changes mentioned have already gone into effect, and customers already registered with Coinrise will also enjoy the improved benefit list.

"This measure we've recently deployed, of bettering our account offer for our traders' sake, seems inevitable in the current volatile environment," commented Don Lehman, spokesperson for Coinrise. "Sadly, many of the other firms in the cryptocurrency trading industry have not grasped that yet, and the ones to lose from that are the traders themselves. Coinrise is a different type of trading brand, attentive to traders' needs and feeling the pulse at all times. We invite users of other platforms, dissatisfied with the service they are provided, to give us a try."

Diversity is the name of the game

Among the many features and benefits granted to Coinrise's account holders, worthy of traders' attention are the market reviews, event analysis tools, mentorship programs, attractive leverages and money management plans. The account offer is open to all registered and unregistered users, regardless of their geographical location and active trading hours.

"It was especially important for us to make our improved account offer affordable," added Lehman. "We believe that online cryptocurrency trading should be fully democratized, so a wide and global population can benefit from it. That's why our smallest account can be opened with a deposit of only 250 Euros, enjoying ample benefits. Coinrise has always been about putting the client at the center of the decision making process, and that's the way it's going to be in the future as well, I can guarantee that."

About Coinrise

Founded in 2020 with a clear goal of changing the rules of the cryptocurrency trading industry, Coinrise is today a brand trusted by tens of thousands around the world, especially in its homebase of Canada. Other than its cryptocurrency trading platform, the brand also provides financial services in fields like private debt, venture capital, equity and others. Coinrise's support representatives stand at traders' disposal 24 hours a day and six days a week, reachable via telephone, email, live chat and the popular WhatsApp app.

