Coinrule Trains AI on 1.7 Million Trading Strategies, Expands to Stocks & ETFs via 7 New Brokers

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As capital markets move toward autonomous execution and agent-driven infrastructure, Coinrule , the London-based AI trading company backed by Y Combinator, is extending its agent trading framework to U.S. equities and ETFs through new integrations with leading retail brokerage platforms.

The expansion follows the training and refinement of Coinrule's models on more than 1.7 million live user built strategies executed across multiple market cycles. That dataset has informed the company's agentic trading architecture, including fine tuning of decision logic, strategy performance, memory retention, and financial guardrailing systems designed to support human oversight in volatile conditions.

Proprietary platform data collected between 2022 and 2026 shows that more than 76% of active users sought to integrate AI driven execution into their stock trading workflows. The company says the demand reflects a structural shift in how retail capital is deployed, with traders increasingly adopting concurrent trading agents that operate within predefined constraints while remaining responsive to live market context.

Expanding Access to Agent Based Execution

On February 25, 2026, Coinrule activated new stock and ETF connectivity through integrations with:

Trading 212

Tradier

E*TRADE

tastytrade

Public

Webull

TradeStation

Users can now deploy AI-assisted trading agents across equities and ETFs. The same interface that supports digital assets now orchestrates execution across traditional securities, enabling a unified multiasset environment governed by agent frameworks rather than manual order entry.

Coinrule's infrastructure is built around a human-in-the-loop model. Traders define boundaries and objectives. Agents operate within those guardrails. Strategy memory is preserved. Context is retained. Performance data informs subsequent execution logic through continuous refinement. The system is designed to be RAG context-ready and compatible with modular extensions including CLI configuration for advanced users.

"Our community has already built and deployed 1.7 million strategies across crypto markets," said Gabriele Musella, CEO of Coinrule. "What we are releasing now is the evolution of that work into agent-based equity execution. Retail traders have long been experimenting with automation. Now, they are building investment skills for agents and supervising capital through structured AI systems."

Exponential Growth of Agentic Trading

Electronic execution continues to expand across public markets. Coalition Greenwich estimates that program trades represented approximately 79 billion dollars in daily U.S. equity activity in 2024, roughly 13% of total volume. Industry projections place the global AI trading platform market at 13.5 billion dollars in 2025, with execution automation as the dominant segment.

Coinrule now supports 350+ strategy templates and integrates with over 30 exchanges and broker platforms across crypto and traditional markets. The company serves 400,000+ users globally.

The firm describes its roadmap as focused on harnessing agent trading frameworks that can operate concurrently while remaining financially constrained, auditable, and responsive to evolving market conditions. Long-term, the objective is fully autonomous agents together with guardrails of investment intelligence accommodating human trading behaviours.

Fact Sheet

Company: Coinrule

Founded: 2018

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

Backed by: Y Combinator

Users: 402,368 registered accounts

Strategies Trained On: 1,742,913 user built strategies

Strategy Templates Available: 367

Integrated Exchanges and Brokers: 30

New Capability: Agent based AI execution for stocks and ETFs

Broker Integrations Added: 7

Launch Date: February 24, 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Coinrule announce?

Coinrule extended its agent based AI execution infrastructure to support stock and ETF trading through seven retail brokerage integrations.

What differentiates this release from traditional trading bots?

The platform incorporates fine tuned strategy memory, financial guardrailing, and human oversight rather than static automation rules.

Which stock brokers are currently supported?

Tradier

Trading 212

Tastytrade

E*TRADE

Public

Webull

Alpaca

TradeStation

Does Coinrule continue to support crypto markets?

Yes. The infrastructure spans more than 30 exchanges and broker platforms across digital assets, equities, and ETFs.

