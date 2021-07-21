CoinsFee - A Dynamic Digital Asset that Assists you in Saving Money on Transaction Charges

To solve this conundrum, CoinsFee (FEE) is introduced. CoinsFee is a native utility token of FastCoin Exchange, which operates with the objective to make the users save a great amount of money. It facilitates the participants with all the above-mentioned operations at a much lower cost of transaction charges, and most importantly, it allows you to save up to 75% on the charges. A great deal indeed! The more you use our FEE tokens, the more you save.

Our FEE token is a BEP-20 standard token built on the robust Binance Smart Chain. It assures the users with swift transactions at much-affordable charges. We are a crew of proficient developers and professionals who have hands-on experience in the field of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Our meticulous analysis and research into the market made us come up with such a dynamic solution.

Develop your Brand-New Token in FastCoin Exchange:

We also bestow an exciting offer to crypto enthusiasts who are in plans to launch their new tokens on FastCoin Exchange. We assist them with an ultimate savings of up to 75% by allowing them to pair their brand-new tokens and our FEE tokens. Our FEE tokens ensure you robust security and splendid utility.

Our ICO is Live:

Round 01 of our FEE token's public ICO sale is live now. Get involved in our ICO sale to purchase our CoinsFee tokens. Nearly 70% of our tokens are reserved for public sale, and about 50% of funds will be used for the betterment of the FastCoin platform. Visit https://coinsfee.com/user/register/

