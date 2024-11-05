CoinShares Announces Q3 2024 Results

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; USOTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, has today published its results for the quarter ending 30th September 2024.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares said:

"In Q3 2024, we concentrated on executing our strategy and preparing for a promising Q4 and the upcoming year. A key achievement was the change in our accounting policy for digital assets. We now record movements on digital assets at fair value through profit and loss, enhancing the transparency of our financial statements. This change enables a wide range of investors to have a better understanding of CoinShares' financial performance and health.

We have concurrently implemented bitcoin as a treasury management instrument, thus demonstrating our commitment to our investment thesis. Consequently, we now rank among the select few publicly traded companies globally that have opted to maintain bitcoin holdings (78 BTC at the end of Q3) on our balance sheet."

Q3 2024 financial highlights

Total Revenue, Gains & Other Income for Q3 2024 of £25.8 million (Q3 2023: £15.2 million)

EBITDA for Q3 2024 of £15.4 million (Q3 2023: £8.3 million)

Net profit for Q3 2024 of £14.2 million (Q3 2023: £6.7 million)

Q3 2024 operational highlights

Asset Management: The CoinShares Physical ETP platform closed the quarter with nearly $80 million in net flows, marking its second-largest quarterly inflow since 2021. We launched a new multi-asset ETP in partnership with finanzen.net to enhance our visibility in the German retail market.





The CoinShares Physical ETP platform closed the quarter with nearly in net flows, marking its second-largest quarterly inflow since 2021. We launched a new multi-asset ETP in partnership with finanzen.net to enhance our visibility in the German retail market. In the United States , the CoinShares-Valkyrie business line had its second-best quarter, achieving $61 million in net inflows, mainly from BRRR and WGMI products. Integration of this business line into the wider CoinShares Group is largely complete, and we anticipate it becoming a meaningful contributor to overall Group value, with full stride expected in 2025.





, the CoinShares-Valkyrie business line had its second-best quarter, achieving in net inflows, mainly from BRRR and WGMI products. Integration of this business line into the wider CoinShares Group is largely complete, and we anticipate it becoming a meaningful contributor to overall Group value, with full stride expected in 2025. Capital Markets & Hedge Fund Solutions: Following the successful rollout of our algorithmic trading platform, MATRIX, our development team is optimising its performance and connectivity, enabling signal ingestion from multiple sources and opening doors to new collaborations. This allows our quantitative research team to focus on new alpha generation strategies to drive future performance for our Capital Markets and Funds divisions.

Concurrently, our Hedge Fund Solutions division is preparing to launch an equity long-short fund focused on crypto equities, leveraging our BLOCK Index expertise; the product is ready to launch pending market demand, currently being assessed by our sales teams in the United States and Europe.

Principal Investments: Despite a decrease of approximately £1.9 million in the Group's Principal Investment portfolio during Q3—primarily due to an extension of the CS2 fund's life that delays the receipt of our recognized carried interest and results in a corresponding discount—we have observed positive developments in some of our smaller investments. These include the conversion of one of our SAFEs (Station 70) and the change in status of GTSA to that of an Electronic Money Institution.





Despite a decrease of approximately £1.9 million in the Group's Principal Investment portfolio during Q3—primarily due to an extension of the CS2 fund's life that delays the receipt of our recognized carried interest and results in a corresponding discount—we have observed positive developments in some of our smaller investments. These include the conversion of one of our SAFEs (Station 70) and the change in status of GTSA to that of an Electronic Money Institution. Accounting Policy Change: An important development this quarter concerns our accounting policies for digital asset holdings; historically, our financial statements were distorted by classifying digital assets as intangibles under IFRS, resulting in profit or loss after tax figures that differed markedly from our total comprehensive income and impacting the readability of our accounts. As our organisation has evolved and our activities have diversified significantly, we are now able to classify our digital assets so that their fair value movements are taken through profit and loss, allowing us to present financial statements that provide a more understandable view of our financial performance—easily reconciled to our EBITDA—a transition we've been eager to make and are pleased to have finally achieved.

Full details of the Q3 results, inclusive of financial information on each of the Group's business units, are included within the full report, available here.

Download the Swedish Executive Summary here.

