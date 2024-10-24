CoinShares Announces Renaming of Valkyrie Funds to CoinShares Valkyrie Effective October 31, 2024

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; USOTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, today announces the renaming of its recently acquired Valkyrie Funds LLC products to CoinShares Valkyrie, effective 31st October 2024.

This strategic move follows CoinShares' acquisition of Valkyrie Funds LLC in March 2024 and represents a significant step in integrating Valkyrie's offerings into the CoinShares family. The rebranding aims to leverage the established market presence of Valkyrie while aligning the products with CoinShares' existing suite, including CoinShares XBT Provider and CoinShares Physical in Europe.

At the September 11, 2024, board meeting of Valkyrie ETF Trust II, the Board of Trustees approved the following name changes, effective 31st October 2024:

Old Name: Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF

New Name: CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF

Valkyrie and Ether Strategy ETF CoinShares Valkyrie and Ether Strategy ETF Old Name: Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

New Name: CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

Valkyrie Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF CoinShares Valkyrie Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Old Name: Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

New Name: CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

Please note that the ticker symbols for all funds will remain unchanged.

Strategic Alignment and Future Integration

The rebranding to CoinShares Valkyrie is part of a transitional period aimed at creating a cohesive product lineup under the CoinShares brand. By retaining the Valkyrie name during this phase, CoinShares intends to continue leveraging the brand recognition and market awareness associated with Valkyrie. The ultimate goal is to fully integrate these products under the CoinShares brand by 2025.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented:

"Rebranding our Valkyrie's products to CoinShares Valkyrie marks an important milestone in our integration process, bringing us one step closer to offering a unified and consistent suite of digital asset investment products."

Investors in the affected funds are not required to take any action as a result of these changes. The investment objectives, strategies, and management of the funds will remain the same.

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the European leading investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

DISCLOSURES

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF ("BTF"), CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF ("WGMI"), and CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF ("BTFX") are distributed by ALPS Distributors Inc. (Collectively the "Funds").

Valkyrie Funds LLC dba CoinShares Valkyrie is the adviser of BTF, WGMI, and BTFX. Investments managed by CoinShares Valkyrie are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and subject to the rules and regulations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Shares of Funds are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Funds. Any applicable brokerage fees and commissions will reduce returns.

CoinShares Valkyrie offers ETFs that invest in, or seek exposure to, bitcoin, ether, bitcoin future and ether futures ("Digital Asset Instruments"). Digital Asset Instruments are a relatively new asset class and are subject to unique and substantial risks, including the risk that the value of CoinShares Valkyrie ETF investments could decline rapidly, including to zero. Digital Asset Instruments have historically been more volatile than traditional asset classes. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment.

CoinShares Valkyrie offers an ETF that seeks daily investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to a multiple of (2x) the daily performance of its underlying benchmark (the "Daily Target"). While the ETF has a daily investment objective, you may hold shares for longer than one day if you believe it is consistent with your goals and risk tolerance. For any holding period other than a day, your return may be higher or lower than the Daily Target. These differences may be significant. Smaller index gains/losses and higher index volatility contribute to returns worse than the Daily Target. Larger index gains/losses and lower index volatility contribute to returns better than the Daily Target. The more extreme these factors are, the more they occur together, and the longer your holding period while these factors apply, the more your return will tend to deviate. Investors should consider periodically monitoring their geared fund investments in light of their goals and risk tolerance.

Investing involves risks. The loss of principal is possible. The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The Funds may not be suitable for all investors.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expense before investing. This and other information can be found in the full prospectus available at the links below:

Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

