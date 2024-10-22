CoinShares Expands Operations in the United States by Opening Bureau in New York City

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares'' or "the Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; USOTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European investment company specializing in digital assets, today announced the establishment of a U.S. central office based in New York City, marking a significant step in its U.S. expansion strategy. The new office will strengthen the company's presence in the world's largest financial market. As a part of the growth initiative, CoinShares is actively recruiting for key roles in sales, marketing, operations, and compliance to support its commitment to scaling U.S. operations.

CoinShares' new U.S. location represents a key milestone in its expansion strategy, following the recent acquisition of Valkyrie Funds LLC, a premier digital asset manager known for its actively managed ETFs, and the Sponsor rights to the CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund from Valkyrie Investment Inc. The New York City office will serve as the primary hub for U.S. operations, allowing the Company to deepen its relationships with American counterparties and support the company's growing client base across institutional and retail markets.

"The inauguration of our New York City Office marks a watershed moment in the Company's expansion into the U.S. market, highlighting the growing significance of digital assets within the global financial ecosystem," stated Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares. "Our expansion in the U.S. not only augments our capacity for synergistic engagement with American stakeholders but also solidifies our position at the vanguard of the digital asset industry's evolution. This underscores our commitment to leadership and innovation in this rapidly transforming sector."

Since entering the U.S. market through the acquisition of Valkyrie, CoinShares has seen notable success, with its global assets under management (AUM) increasing to $5.5 billion. Valkyrie's portfolio of ETFs, including standout products like the CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund ($BRRR) and the CoinShares Valkyrie Miners ETF ($WGMI), has significantly contributed to CoinShares' growth and established its foothold in the U.S. market.

CoinShares is the European leading investment company specializing in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

