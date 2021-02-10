CoinShares Integrates Armanino's Attestation Service into CoinShares Physical Bitcoin

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares, Europe's largest digital asset manager with $4 billion in AUM, today announced that it will be offering an attestation service for its new physically backed Exchange Traded Product (ETP), CoinShares Physical Bitcoin (Ticker: BITC), via Armanino's Real-Time assurance application, TrustExplorer. This blockchain-enabled solution allows investors to independently verify the bitcoin backing BITC through viewable and downloadable attest reports that are generated daily.

BITC has been well received by the marketplace with total volumes exceeding $23M in the first 14 days of trading. Through the integration of Armanino's on-demand attestation services, CoinShares offers investors enhanced visibility into the underlying bitcoin of its BITC product. This capacity for independent verification of assets further advances CoinShares' mission to bring tailored investment products to the digital asset marketplace, which offer unparalleled security and transparency, therefore bridging the gap between institutional finance and digital assets.

CoinShares' Head of Product, Townsend Lansing, commented, "Our team at CoinShares is dedicated to utilising innovative technology to continue our mission of bringing trust and transparency to the ETP space. As we first pioneered with our XBT Provider product line, which has $3.8 billion in AUM, we are now bringing this same innovation to our new product line, which was built with the needs of institutional allocators in mind."

Armanino is a top 25 accounting firm specialising in digital assets. The TrustExplorer application leverages blockchain technology to independently verify the amount of bitcoin physically backing the ETP match the Issuer's liabilities. This unique application allows CoinShares to advance the industry by adding another layer of transparency to its best-in-class physical ETP structure.

Noah Buxton, Director and Blockchain & Digital Asset Practice Leader at Armanino LLP added, "CoinShares Physical represents an exciting capital markets innovation, and we are evermore confident that such platforms must be met and served with innovative assurance tools. Anything less would be a disservice to the potential of digital assets. Since onboarding CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs in 2020, we have seen TrustExplorer's ability to provide highly accurate attest reporting. We are humbled to continue as an important ingredient in the recipe of CoinShares' valuable, compliant and transparent digital asset products."

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset manager, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 21 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the United States. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. Armanino is recognized as a global leader digital asset solutions. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from start-up through rapid growth to the sale of a company. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations.

