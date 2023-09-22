CoinShares Launches Hedge Fund Division, Begins U.S. Expansion

The new division increases the Company's product offerings while blending legacy expertise with progressive transformation

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares'' or "the Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; USOTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced the launch of its hedge fund division, CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions.

For the first time, CoinShares will be making its offerings accessible to qualified U.S. investors through a range of private investment products, marking CoinShares' expansion beyond its established European base. CoinShares is committed to becoming the premier destination for institutions in the digital assets realm. By offering a diverse range of products, across the spectrum of beta and alpha strategies with hybrids in between, CoinShares aims to cater to the unique needs of each institution, facilitating the creation of a well-rounded and optimised crypto portfolio. The Company's vision is to deliver a seamless, holistic experience, ensuring that its institutional clients have all the tools and insights they need to navigate the dynamic world of digital asset investments. CoinShares Capital LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoinShares and a broker-dealer registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), will be conducting marketing activities to qualified investors in the United States in support of CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions' strategies and products.

This initiative marks CoinShares' return to its roots. Originally beginning as the commodity hedge fund Global Advisors, it later founded the pioneering and regulated Global Advisors Bitcoin Investment Fund (GABI) in 2014, which operated until 2017. This also signals a progressive transformation for the Company that leverages the expertise acquired from its engagement in crypto markets, via its proprietary trading arm, since 2016. Equipped with these distinctive qualities, CoinShares is perfectly positioned to deliver premium products that meet the due diligence requirements of institutional investors and are on par with the offerings of established financial institutions.

To ensure the seamless deployment of the new division, CoinShares has appointed Lewis Fellas as Head of CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions. Lewis is a seasoned asset manager with 23 years of industry experience (seven in digital assets) and brings with him a unique set of skills that will help to ensure the new division's success. The new division will utilise CoinShares' battle-tested expertise trading and quantitative teams.

CoinShares' CEO, Jean-Marie Mognetti, commented on the strategic expansion:

"In a changing macro environment prominently marked by interest rates and inflation, the demand for actively managed exposure to digital assets is a natural progression. Backed by a decade-long legacy in the digital asset industry and a team with more than two decades in hedge funds, the new division signifies the latest step in CoinShares' evolution. Our products focus on delivering a premium experience to our investors and we are delighted to enrich our long-only asset management offerings by returning to our core founding program."

CoinShares Head of Hedge Fund Solutions, Lewis Fellas, concluded:

"CoinShares inspired my move into crypto asset management in 2016, so being able to lead the new division within the firm and further pioneer the space is an honour. The design of our strategies reflects the team's deep and practical knowledge of digital assets and showcases the firm's ability to develop new products that meet the demands of institutional investors. The long-awaited return of interest rate-driven volatility is a great opportunity that we plan to capture with our novel fund products. Each product that will be offered is designed to mitigate counterparty risk whilst providing investors with clearly defined asset class and strategy exposures."

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the European leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
