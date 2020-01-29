CoinShares Strengthens ETP Business with Addition of Head of Product

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares, the world's leading digital asset manager, today announced the appointment of Townsend Lansing as Head of Product for the group's exchange traded product (ETP) business, which trades under the XBT Provider brand. With the leadership of Mr. Lansing, CoinShares plans to further expand and accelerate its ETP growth and maintain its industry leadership as an issuer of innovate, professional investment products that provide investors with exposure to the emerging digital asset class. The CoinShares family of exchange traded products has $654M AUM as of January 22, and includes passive trackers for bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.

Mr. Lansing brings over 15 years of experience in structuring financial products to the CoinShares team. He will be focused on building products that extend CoinShares' asset management offering – which currently includes eight exchange traded products – and expanding adoption of digital assets across the professional investment community. Prior to CoinShares, Mr. Lansing spent a decade as an Executive Director of ETF Securities, where he held a variety of leadership roles, ultimately managing the firm's ETC platform which had an AUM of $18 billion, and serving as an advisor to the board.

Daniel Masters, Chairman of CoinShares commented on today's news, "Townsend is a valuable addition to the CoinShares asset management team. His proven experience and expertise in product development will help continue CoinShares' track record as an industry leader in bringing innovative, responsible products to market."

Mr. Lansing will be focused on expanding the range of regulated, publicly listed digital asset investment products offered by the firm, and bringing these products to new jurisdictions and markets. CoinShares' products, known as XBT Provider, are currently available for trading throughout Europe on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Nordic Growth Market (NGM) and Boerse Stuttgart and available to customers via their usual brokerage account.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is a pioneer in digital asset investing and management, offering products and services that expand access to the digital asset ecosystem. Our legacy in capital markets, particularly emerging frontier markets, enables CoinShares to better serve investors through familiar, fit-for-purpose investment products, advisory services, and proprietary research. The first to offer investors exposure to digital assets through regulated investment vehicles, CoinShares continues to pioneer the digital asset domain with first-to-market products.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinsharesgroup.com/

Media Contact

Megan Carey

646 859 5953

mcarey@mgroupsc.com

SOURCE CoinShares Group

Related Links

https://coinsharesgroup.com/

