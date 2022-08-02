Coinshift Partners with EarthFund to Manage Treasuries of DAOs Dedicated to Changing the World

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinshift, a leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables DAOs and crypto businesses to manage cash reserves, today announced a partnership with EarthFund, a decentralized crowdfunding platform made up of DAOs dedicated to world-changing causes, and world-renowned philanthropist, Deepak Chopra. Through this partnership, Coinshift will secure and help manage the treasuries for all projects in the EarthFund ecosystem.

Tarun Gupta, CEO of Coinshift, commented, "Web3 has the potential to deliver value and empowerment that benefits everyone more equally, and we've always believed in the transformative power of DAOs. By supporting DAOs dedicated to bettering the world, EarthFund is furthering that initiative. Coinshift's intuitive V2 platform is designed to provide DAOs with simple, transparent and secure treasury monitoring and management services, enabling these ecosystems to focus on what truly matters and scale effectively. The philanthropic communities on EarthFund are dedicated to making the world a better place and we're proud to play a role in helping these decentralized communities fund projects that can truly change the world."

EarthFund is a DAO-as-a-service platform that makes it easy for philanthropic causes to create decentralized communities without any technical know-how. It provides an entry point to Web3.0 for all participants in DAO initiatives, giving charitable causes access to a new sector of funding and support to heighten the impact they have on the world.

Adam Boalt, co-founder of EarthFund, said, "As well as creating a platform that helps people make the world a better place, one of EarthFund's core missions is to make crypto accessible and simple by placing a premium on user experience and usability. That's something we immediately had in common with Coinshift, so we couldn't be happier about this partnership. Every cause that launches on our platform is going to have clear, simple and intuitive treasury management thanks to Coinshift's game-changing V2."

As EarthFund grows and adds more causes, every philanthropic community on the platform will be using Coinshift V2 to manage their treasury, payout DAO members, and fund projects that make the world a better place. The first cause to launch on EarthFund was the Mental Health and Wellbeing group founded by Deepak Chopra, The Chopra Foundation and NeverAlone. It has already amassed a crypto treasury of over $2M from its native token (NeverAlone) and crypto donations, which it will use to make the world a better place. By leveraging Coinshift's V2 platform; management, monitoring and control of that treasury is made simple and transparent.

About Coinshift

Coinshift is a leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables DAOs and crypto businesses to manage cash reserves, general financing, and overall risk. Coinshift provides a single and easy-to-use solution that facilitates and manages treasury operations in an efficient manner. Coinshift is built on the Gnosis Safe, allowing clients to utilize its core pay-out features to manage payments, engage in collaborative multi-signature transactions, and save up to 90 percent on gas fees. We extend Gnosis Safe functionality with additional reporting features, on Ethereum and Polygon, allowing users to save time and reduce operational and gas costs.

To learn more about Coinshift, visit: https://coinshift.xyz/

About EarthFund

EarthFund is the first-of-its-kind crypto-native crowdfunding platform for projects and ideas that can make the world a better place. EarthFund's native token — "1Earth" — can be bought directly from earthfund.io or traded on KuCoin, Uniswap and Gate.io and lets token holders get rewarded for participating in self-governed, cause-focused communities by voting on which projects to support and fund. By holding 1Earth and joining EarthFund communities, everybody will be able to have a meaningful voice in the shape of tomorrow.

Coinshift Media Contact

Henri Viès

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Coinshift)

917.765.1441

[email protected]

SOURCE Coinshift