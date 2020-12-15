CoinsLoot Launch World's First Crypto Loot Boxes, With 10% Free Crypto, Prizes and Staking Rewards

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinsLoot is a decentralized crypto platform offering a range of benefits for gamers, investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. For the first time ever, users can purchase Loot Boxes with ERC-20 tokens to reveal a secret selection of cryptocurrencies and huge prizes, like the Tesla model X. Anyone can buy the platform's native LOOT token from the IEO and stake them to earn rewards on every Loot Box transaction. The boxes use a provably fair algorithm to guarantee safety and fair returns.

Crypto Loot Boxes

CoinsLoot

The CoinsLoot cryptocurrency Loot Boxes offer the average crypto enthusiast a much easier way to own an instant crypto portfolio, and spend that portfolio on real life items and services. Each CoinsLoot crypto box has multiple cryptocurrencies inside, a no-loss guarantee, and up to 10% free cryptocurrency included.

The value of each Loot Box is determined by the value of the ERC-20 token used to open that box. But what if users buy a Bitcoin Loot Box and don't like the prize inside? Well the CoinsLoot Box uses a spin mechanism that reveals the prize in the form of a card. If users get a prize that they don't like they will get another spin and a chance at a different prize.

CoinsLoot leading The Way

Loot boxes from leading mainstream gaming providers offer their users virtual items like skins, weapons, and various other mods, and with EA and Activision earning over a Billion dollars per quarter each, it's easy to see the market potential. By comparison, CoinsLoot Boxes offer so much more, with spendable cryptocurrency, real world prizes and bonuses in each one.

Aside from the benefit of getting a spendable currency from a Loot Box, the transparency, guaranteed returns and prizes offered by CoinsLoot's provably fair algorithm set it aside from the main players. Given the reputation of some loot boxes on the market, perhaps this more transparent and trustworthy approach could offer a huge benefit to a market expected to break into the hundred billion mark in the coming years.

Stake LOOT And Start Earning Today

One of the most pivotal aspects of CoinsLoot is LOOT staking. Anyone can buy and stake LOOT tokens to earn a profit on every single transaction that occurs from opened Loot boxes. The more LOOT staked by a user, the higher returns they will see. And with 100% of the profit from the staking going to LOOT holders - What more could be offered?

The total supply of CoinsLoot's ERC-20 token is 100 million. The token supplied is reserved as follows:

70 million allocated to the IEO sales

allocated to the IEO sales 15 million for the team and founders

for the team and founders 10 million for influencers & advisors

for influencers & advisors 5 million for the bounty and airdrop

Any users who refer others will get a 10% commission from all referrals. To further grow the LOOT community and encourage investment, CoinsLoot will be giving anyone who spends $2,000 USD on LOOT an additional 10% in tokens.

Right now the IEO is in the 2nd stage, which will end on December 24th, and is being held exclusively on the CoinCasso Exchange. 12 million LOOT is available for only $0.07 per token, with the full break down below:

Stage 1 - 02/12/20 - 11/12/20 - 11,000,000 LOOT at $0.06

- - 11,000,000 LOOT at Stage 2 - 14/12/20 - 23/12/20 - 12,000,000 LOOT at $0 .07

- - 12,000,000 LOOT at Stage 3 - 24/12/20 - 02/01/21 - 13,000,000 LOOT at $0.08

- - 13,000,000 LOOT at Stage 4 - 03/01/21 - 31/01/21 - 14,000,000 LOOT at $0.09

- - 14,000,000 LOOT at Stage 5 - 01/02/21 - 28/02/21 - 15,000,000 LOOT at $0.10

Join the IEO today and get involved in the future of LOOT boxes!

CoinsLoot is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

