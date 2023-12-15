Coins.ph Joins Forces with Licensed Exchanges in Southeast Asia, Advancing Compliant Services in the Region's Digital Asset Industry

News provided by

Coins.ph

15 Dec, 2023, 05:30 ET

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coins.ph, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Philippines, has established the Digital Asset Exchange Alliance (DAEA) together with other prominent licensed exchanges in Southeast Asia (SEA), namely Coinhako (Singapore), Indodax (Indonesia) and Bitkub (Thailand).

"Coins.ph is excited to work with our Southeast Asian counterparts in advancing the responsible and secure use of cryptocurrencies, and promoting the development of user-friendly and compliant products for users," said Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph. "We believe that the combined efforts of this Alliance will contribute to building a stronger, more resilient cryptocurrency ecosystem in Southeast Asia," he added.

The Alliance stands as a strategic partnership, signifying a notable advancement in unifying licensed exchanges across SEA. It aims to enhance regulatory advocacy by harnessing the collective expertise and experience of the four founding exchanges. Additionally, it seeks to foster collaboration by sharing protocols and best practices, thereby elevating service quality and bolstering security measures.

Furthermore, the Alliance is committed to educating users about the benefits of trading on licensed exchanges and the importance of following regulatory guidelines. This extends to promoting financial literacy, consumer protection and responsible trading practices in the crypto space.

"This Alliance is a significant milestone for Coinhako and the entire cryptocurrency industry. We believe that licensed exchanges have a vital role to play in fostering trust and growth in the crypto space. By collaborating with Coins.ph, Indodax, and Bitkub, we are taking a monumental step towards building a safer and more transparent ecosystem for users in the region," stated Coinhako CEO Yusho Liu. 

The blockchain space continues to evolve, with a growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and a commitment to providing secure and trustworthy platforms. Coins.ph along with Coinhako, Indodax, and Bitkub have distinguished themselves by placing great emphasis on security and trust through obtaining licenses from their respective regulatory bodies.

"Bitkub is committed to providing a secure and compliant trading platform for our users. This Alliance is a significant step toward ensuring that the cryptocurrency industry in our region continues to evolve responsibly," said Bitkub CEO Atthakit Chimphalapibul. "By working closely, we can create a significant impact on shaping the regulatory framework and fostering trust," he added.

Bringing together these leading exchanges, the Alliance will embark on a collective mission to promote and advance digital asset adoption while adhering to the highest industry standards.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative and we look forward to sharing our experiences in navigating the regulatory landscape in Indonesia. Together with Coins.ph, Coinhako and Bitkub, we aim to create a collaborative network of licensed exchanges that sets the industry standard for compliance and user safety," shared Willam Susanto, CTO of Indodax.

The partnership between Coins.ph, Coinhako, Indodax, and Bitkub highlights the pivotal role of licensed exchanges in the global cryptocurrency landscape. By combining strengths, expertise, and commitment to regulatory compliance, these exchanges are well-positioned to take the lead in shaping the future of cryptocurrency adoption..

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is on a mission to power the new internet with easy access to digital assets and web3 products. Launched in 2014, Coins.ph is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines and has gained the trust of more than 18 million users. Through the easy-to-use mobile app, users can buy and sell a variety of different cryptocurrencies and access a wide range of financial services.

Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and is the first ever crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from a central bank.

SOURCE Coins.ph

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.