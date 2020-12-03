Coinstar Adds NAACP Donation Option on Kiosks Nationwide

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar, the leader in self-service coin counting, today announced its partnership with the NAACP to enable consumers to donate to NAACP Empowerment Programs at Coinstar® kiosks nationwide. Donations made at the kiosk will support the NAACP's mission to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

"Coinstar has long provided an easy way for consumers to donate spare change to worthwhile nonprofit organizations at our kiosks, and we are proud to now add the NAACP to our roster of charities," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar. "The NAACP does valuable work to help create a culture of acceptance and equal rights, and the holiday season presents a wonderful opportunity for people to make a contribution."

A recent Coinstar survey revealed that 45% of Americans plan to donate money this holiday season, and nearly a quarter (23%) would donate to organizations that promote racial and/or social equality.

Contributions to the NAACP go toward:

Developing thousands of black youth through high academic and cultural achievement programs like ACT-SO

Advocating for smarter, results-based criminal justice policies to keep our communities safe

Supporting efforts in training community leadership in addressing the human and civil rights issue of climate change, which has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color and low-income communities in the United States and around the world

and around the world Supporting and raising awareness for political, educational, social and economic equality for communities of color in the electoral and legislative process

"The NAACP is very pleased to partner with Coinstar to facilitate donations at thousands of kiosk locations nationwide," said Tori O'Neal, chief of external affairs at the NAACP. "Just as every small victory furthers our fight to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights, every penny, nickel, dime and quarter donated makes a difference and allows us to continue our work."

Donations made at Coinstar kiosks to the NAACP will be directed to the organization's Empowerment Programs and are tax deductible. Consumers can find out what charities are available at their local Coinstar kiosk, including the NAACP, by going to "find a kiosk" at www.coinstar.com.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin counting kiosks. With more than 22,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin counting and cash services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card, charity donation options, and Bitcoin purchase with cash. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About the NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

In media attributions, please refer to us as the NAACP.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation's first civil and human rights law organization, and shares our commitment to equal rights.

