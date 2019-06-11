Coinstar Coin Counting Added to United Check Cashing Stores

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar, the leader in self-service coin counting, today announced its agreement with United Check Cashing to install Coinstar® kiosks in store locations in the Northeast. The Coinstar service will complement other financial services offered by United Check Cashing including check cashing, money transfers and bill payment.

"There's a significant population that prefers to manage their money on a cash basis, including many Coinstar customers," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar. "It's a great fit to add Coinstar coin counting to other cash-based services offered by United Check Cashing, and we're delighted to add even more convenient kiosk locations for consumers in the Northeast."

Coinstar's turnkey service is available to United Check Cashing franchisees. They pay no capital costs or maintenance fees and the service requires no added labor. Coinstar kiosks are convenient and easy to use for consumers who have the option of turning their change into cash, a no-fee eGift card or donate to charity.

"Coinstar is the leader in self-service coin counting and a trusted consumer brand. We believe our customers will want the multiple services that Coinstar offers from the kiosk," said Chris Fox, vice president of operations at United Financial Services Group. "We're also happy that our franchisees can add the Coinstar service easily with no up-front costs or added labor."

Coinstar kiosk installations are expected at United Check Cashing locations in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania by the end of 2019. Kiosk locations can be found by visiting www.coinstar.com/findakiosk.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin counting kiosks. With more than 21,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores, financial institutions and check cashing stores. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com .

About United Check Cashing

Founded in 1977 and franchising since 1992, United Check Cashing® is a pioneer in the check-cashing industry. United check cashing provides a variety of vital financial services for consumers who prefer to manage their money on a simple cash basis. United provides check cashing services, money orders, wire transfer, bill payment, prepaid debit cards and more. United offers fast and convenient services that are available to everyone. For more information, visit www.unitedcheckcashing.com.

