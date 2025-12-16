Coinstar Issues Statement on Expanded Partnership with U.S. Bank

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar® today issued the following statement in support of U.S. Bank's announcement expanding coin deposit capabilities for U.S. Bank clients across the country.

"U.S. Bank is a strong, forward-thinking partner, and we're proud to help expand access to simple, convenient coin deposit options for their clients," said Kevin McColly, CEO of Coinstar. "By integrating Transfer to Account into more than 10,000 retail kiosks and additional branch locations, we're making everyday banking easier and more accessible — whenever and wherever people need it."

Transfer to Account allows U.S. Bank clients to transfer loose coins directly into their checking accounts at participating Coinstar kiosks and select branches. The service is designed to offer a fast, secure alternative to traditional coin deposit processes and extends access outside of normal branch hours.

More information is available at usbank.com/Coinstar.

About Coinstar

Coinstar is the global leader in self-service coin counting with more than 24,000 kiosks in North America and Europe. Consumers can convert coins to cash, no-fee eGift cards, charity donations, or transfer funds to participating financial institutions. Coinstar continues to expand its platform with additional financial services designed to make everyday transactions easier and more accessible. For more information, visit coinstar.com.

SOURCE Coinstar