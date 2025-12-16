Coinstar Issues Statement on Expanded Partnership with U.S. Bank

News provided by

Coinstar

Dec 16, 2025, 12:41 ET

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar® today issued the following statement in support of U.S. Bank's announcement expanding coin deposit capabilities for U.S. Bank clients across the country.

"U.S. Bank is a strong, forward-thinking partner, and we're proud to help expand access to simple, convenient coin deposit options for their clients," said Kevin McColly, CEO of Coinstar. "By integrating Transfer to Account into more than 10,000 retail kiosks and additional branch locations, we're making everyday banking easier and more accessible — whenever and wherever people need it."

Transfer to Account allows U.S. Bank clients to transfer loose coins directly into their checking accounts at participating Coinstar kiosks and select branches. The service is designed to offer a fast, secure alternative to traditional coin deposit processes and extends access outside of normal branch hours.

More information is available at usbank.com/Coinstar.

About Coinstar
Coinstar is the global leader in self-service coin counting with more than 24,000 kiosks in North America and Europe. Consumers can convert coins to cash, no-fee eGift cards, charity donations, or transfer funds to participating financial institutions. Coinstar continues to expand its platform with additional financial services designed to make everyday transactions easier and more accessible. For more information, visit coinstar.com.

SOURCE Coinstar

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Coinstar Names Brandon Thompson as CCO To Accelerate Digital Transformation and Product Expansion

Coinstar Names Brandon Thompson as CCO To Accelerate Digital Transformation and Product Expansion

Coinstar®, LLC, a global financial services leader, has appointed Brandon Thompson as its new chief commercial officer (CCO). In this role, Thompson...
Coinstar Reaches Milestone: Over 15 Million U.S. Account Holders Can Transfer Coins or Cash to Their Bank with 'Retail Remote Transfer'

Coinstar Reaches Milestone: Over 15 Million U.S. Account Holders Can Transfer Coins or Cash to Their Bank with 'Retail Remote Transfer'

Coinstar®, LLC, a global financial services leader, continues to expand critical access to banking services through its Retail Remote Transfer (RRT)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics