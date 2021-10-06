Coinstar Names Chris Pezzello as General Manager of adPlanet Business

"We are very pleased to hire someone of Chris' caliber to run the adPlanet business. He has deep expertise in media and digital out of home (DOOH) advertising and a strong track record of revenue growth, development and performance management," said Michael Jack, head of product at Coinstar. "adPlanet is a unique and dynamic advertising solution that has attracted top brands, and now with Chris' leadership, we expect the business to gain further recognition and continued growth."

Pezzello comes to Coinstar with more than 25 years of experience in media and advertising, with the last 16 years in the out of home (OOH) sector. Most recently, Pezzello was senior vice president for OUTFRONT Media where he drove consistent revenue growth and increased operating profit and EBITDA. Prior to OUTFRONT, he held leadership positions with Intersection, Victor Signs and Titan Outdoor Media. Earlier in his career, Pezzello worked at New York-based agency Lowe and Partners as a television network media buyer, and Comcast Spectacor in advertising sales for the Philadelphia Flyers and 76'ers.

"I've been in the media and out of home advertising business for many years, and Coinstar's adPlanet platform has a unique footprint with a tremendous amount of growth potential," said Pezzello. "I'm thrilled with the opportunity to drive and grow the adPlanet business by enhancing the brand and consumer experience in an attention economy."

The Coinstar adPlanet network delivers powerful reach, dynamic visuals, and tailored message capability by geography, demographics, brand behavior and interests. In addition, adPlanet seamlessly integrates into existing brand campaigns, and advertisers can track their content's play and performance and change and run ads in real time.

Pezzello joined Coinstar in September and is based in Chicago.

About Coinstar, LLC

Coinstar® is the global leader in self-service coin counting with 23,000 kiosks in North America, Europe, and Japan. More than 800 billion coins have been processed since Coinstar's inception in the early 1990s. In the United States, consumers can convert their change to cash, a no-fee eGift card, or donate to charity at supermarket, mass merchant, drug store, and financial institution kiosk locations. Expanded cash services at Coinstar kiosks include purchasing cryptocurrencies and adding money into digital accounts. For brand advertisers, Coinstar now offers adPlanet™, which enables lead generation on the interactive kiosk screen and a flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks at select grocery locations. For more information on Coinstar or kiosk locations, visit www.coinstar.com.

SOURCE Coinstar, LLC

Related Links

http://www.coinstar.com

