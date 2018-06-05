Coinstar Rolls Out Coupon Capability Through Kiosks at Giant Eagle Stores

"More than ever, consumers seek value and convenience and we're very pleased to partner with Provision and Giant Eagle to provide an innovative and immediate way for customers to access savings on top brands in the store," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar, LLC.

The combined Coinstar and Provision technologies provide the ability for customers to see advertising messages and receive coupons for savings on in-store consumer products. Featured at the top of the kiosk is a 3D holographic display showing advertiser messaging. From the Coinstar kiosk touchscreen, users can choose from a variety of coupons that are printed on a voucher at the kiosk and available to be redeemed immediately during the store visit. Unlimited coupons may be printed and a Coinstar coin transaction is not required to access coupons.

Approximately 215 Giant Eagle stores located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia now have the new coupon and 3D technology-enabled kiosks. To find a Giant Eagle store with the new kiosk features, consumers may visit Coinstar's website at https://www.coinstar.com/findakiosk.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin counting kiosks. With nearly 20,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Provision Interactive Technologies, Inc.

Provision Interactive Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Provision Holding, Inc. (OTCQB: PVHO), is the leading developer of intelligent, interactive 3D holographic display technologies, software, and integrated solutions used primarily in retail settings. Provision's 3D advertising displays are designed to increase in-store engagement, coupon redemption and point-of-purchase activity.

Provision's 3D holographic display systems represent a revolutionary technology that project full color, high-resolution videos into space detached from the screen, without the need for special glasses. Provision holds more than 10 patents related to its 3D holographic technology, for both consumer and commercial applications. For more information, visit www.provision.tv.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinstar-rolls-out-coupon-capability-through-kiosks-at-giant-eagle-stores-300656887.html

SOURCE Coinstar

Related Links

http://www.coinstar.com

