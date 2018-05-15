Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites

Amazon customers wishing to spend their cash on Amazon via Coinstar only need to associate their phone number to their Amazon account, which they can do at www.amazon.com/cash. To begin a transaction at Coinstar cash-accepting kiosks, the customer selects "Cash Services," and then "Amazon Cash." Next, the customer enters their phone number and inserts bills into the cash acceptor on the kiosk totaling any amount between $5 and $500. An Amazon.com Gift Card is automatically purchased and claimed to the customer's Amazon Balance and is available for immediate use for eligible items on Amazon.com or select affiliated properties. There is no fee to use this service at Coinstar kiosks.

Coinstar kiosks are conveniently located in high-traffic retail locations, including grocery stores and mass merchants. Coinstar expects to have approximately 5,000 kiosks enabled by the end of the year to accept cash for Amazon Cash customers, and the rollout begins today at select grocery stores in the northeast. To find a Coinstar cash-accepting kiosk with Amazon Cash functionality, customers may visit: coinstar.com/amazoncash. For additional details on Amazon Cash, including full terms and conditions, customers may visit: amazon.com/cash.

