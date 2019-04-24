Cointelligence Announces Launch of New IEO List

LONDON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cointelligence - a company that conducts data research and analysis for the crypto economy and creates relevant tools for investors - has announced the launch of their new IEO list.

Initial exchange offerings, or IEOs, are the newest permutation of cryptocurrency fundraising. In an IEO, the cryptocurrency project provides tokens to an exchange such as Binance or Bittrex, and the exchange oversees most of the details of the crowdsale.

"It seems like interest in IEOs has exploded almost overnight," said Founder and CEO, On Yavin. "We knew we had a duty to make it easy for our users to find information on IEOs and the exchanges offering them."

When applicable, each IEO has links to Cointelligence's review of the cryptocurrency project holding the IEO and the exchange hosting it. This can help would-be investors make an informed decision, or see which IEOs are being offered on exchanges where they already have an account.

Other useful information provided by the list includes the start and end date of the IEO and the fundraising target. The list currently includes more than 50 IEOs and will be updated as new projects join the market.

"As always, our goal is to provide the community with all the data they need," said Cointelligence CSO, Hosam Mazawi. "Many people come to our site looking for information on ICOs and exchanges, so it was a natural decision to collect all of the ongoing IEOs in one place as well."

To learn more, visit https://www.cointelligence.com/content/ieo-list/

About Cointelligence

Cointelligence conducts data research and analysis for the crypto economy. They provide relevant tools for investors, namely an impartial and accurate ICO/STO listing and rating system, and a crypto exchange rating system. While it is possible to find huge amounts of data widely available to the public, collecting everything and taking only what you need is not an easy task. Cointelligence was created to bridge this information gap in the crypto economy. It is a market maker, focused on bringing blockchain and cryptocurrencies to the masses through the use of fundamental economics, real-time market data, and great industry coverage.

