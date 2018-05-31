Coinvest Announces New Products to Complete It's End-to-End Investment Solutions for the Blockchain Industry

Research

CoinDNA

Coinvest has launched CoinDNA (Data, News, and Analytics) – an educational website that aids users in research, the first step of their investment journey, providing insights to help navigate investment decisions, including market data for individual tokens, a daily market report, and custom frequently-asked analytics.

CoinDNA is available now, is free to use, and fully supported on mobile devices.

Execution

Coinvest Platform

Coinvest is a fully decentralized investment trading platform that leverages smart contracts and blockchain technology to empower users to invest in hundreds of cryptonized assets using only one COIN. Coinvest caters toward the average consumer and eliminates the need for managing multiple wallets, private keys, and token protocols.

Coinvest Plus

Coinvest Plus is an exchange with an advanced order book matching system that pairs trades together, catering to sophisticated traders or institutional investors who require additional tools and features to perform analysis and execute trades at higher frequency. Unlike exchanges that require a percentage-based fee for every trade, both products will offer an affordable and predictable flat rate of only $4.99 per trade.

The Coinvest platform and Coinvest Plus exchange interact together to support features such as native wallet exchange support, reserve collateralization, and more. Both will be available for private beta testing in June.

Asset Management

Coinvest offers three asset management options to meet the needs of any level of investor:

Coinvest Platform Wallet

The Coinvest platform has an intuitive integrated wallet that will safely store your cryptonized assets, enabling the storage of multiple coins such as Bitcoin, ERC-20 compatible tokens, and more. Coinvest also provides a seamless exchange between assets from your wallet, facilitated directly with the Coinvest Plus exchange at the flat fee of $4.99.

Coinvest Vault

For the best balance of security and liquidity, Coinvest has partnered with Cardinal Peak to introduce its premium hardware wallet offering featuring:

Credit card-sized

Full touchscreen 4.3 LED display

Cryptographic coprocessor with secure hardware-based key storage, asymmetric and symmetric cipher support

Linux OS using a SAMA5D2 pre-PCI processor

Coinvest Vault seamlessly works with all Coinvest products to provide an integrated user-experience that is intuitive while providing cold storage, and best-in-class security.

Coinvest Vault will be available in Q1 2019.

Coinvest Safe

Coinvest presents Coinvest Safe – a software wallet that offers all of the Coinvest wallet features, with an interactive, child-friendly user experience, and without the integrated trading platform.

The Coinvest Safe wallet with help introduce children to the world of blockchain while encouraging responsibility. Parents can now send allowance and savings while helping teach core financial and technology concepts critical for the future.

Coinvest Safe will be available for private beta in Q3 of 2018.

Liquidity

Coinvest has developed two solutions to help investors painlessly spend their cryptonized assets:

Coinvest Commerce

Coinvest Commerce is an API that merchants can easily integrate into their website to accept payments in COIN – enabling cryptocurrency to be used as an immediate source of funding for e-commerce transactions.

Coinvest Debit

Coinvest Debit will enable users to spend their cryptonized assets directly from their Coinvest wallet or physical Coinvest debit card.

Coinvest Debit will leverage exchange services directly from the Coinvest Plus exchange to convert cryptonized assets to fiat, and global merchants will be able to seamlessly accept payments without knowing the transaction originated from cryptocurrency.

Both products will be released in 2019.

About Coinvest

Coinvest is a blockchain technology company focused on developing solutions to democratize cryptocurrencies and bring them to the masses. The company's mission is to create decentralized tools for the world to seamlessly and securely invest and use cryptocurrencies. Coinvest is lead by a team of Microsoft alumni and prominent advisors Tony Scott, former CIO of the US Government, VMWare, and Microsoft as well as Pete Cashmore, founder of Mashable. Coinvest is one of the few blockchain companies in the world registered with the United States SEC and FinCEN. For more information about Coinvest, please visit: https://coinve.st.

