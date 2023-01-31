Coit Group Silicon Valley's Preferred Recruitment Partner Unveils New Global RPO Brand

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coit Group – a Hudson RPO Company, and leading recruitment partner to Silicon Valley tech stars and Fortune 500s, has launched a new brand to reflect its rising position within the global market. Founded in 2000, Coit has built teams at many of the world's most beloved companies, including PayPal, Instacart, Discord, Netsuite and Grammarly.

Acquired by Hudson Global, Inc. in 2020, the rebrand signals a new chapter in Coit's respected history of innovation and ingenuity. Coit delivers transformational talent solutions including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), recruiting on demand, executive search and talent technology, bolstered by the global power and resources of Hudson RPO.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the evolution of our business in the Silicon Valley ecosystem over the past 22 years. The rebrand and acquisition by Hudson RPO ensure that Coit will thrive in the technology sector for decades to come," said Coit Co-founder and Co-CEO Tim Farrelly.

The refresh includes a new brand platform, messaging, and website. The website will be used to share Coit Group's expertise, market trends and insights, while also delivering industry success stories and thought leadership.

"We at Coit have played a hand in creating many of the world's most admired teams and technology," said Coit Co-founder and Co-CEO, Joe Belluomini. "Recognizing the trust that our clients place in us, and the power that Hudson RPO brings, our new brand is both a celebration of the past as well as an investment for a new era."

Belluomini and Farrelly Coit's Co-founders continue to be deeply involved leading Coit, while also serving as strategic advisors in Hudson RPO's Technology vertical. Both continue to demonstrate the innovative spirit and disruptive technology of Coit's home in the Bay Area.

Jeff Eberwein, Hudson Global's Chief Executive Officer, applauded the rebrand as a marker of Coit's success on the global stage. "Coit has been something of a best-kept secret for the U.S. and companies in Silicon Valley for many years. Now their story and legacy are front and center for the world to see. We at Hudson are proud to support them and their clients as they expand into new markets."

About Coit Group

Founded in 2000, Coit Group brings ultra-achievers and visionary companies together to engineer the future of tomorrow. Deploying versatile RPO recruitment solutions, we deliver high-impact teams that meet ever-evolving business needs. With more than 20 years of expertise, a proven Method and unrivaled team, we deliver top talent in tech, sales, marketing, and other transformational roles. Together with Hudson RPO, we make it simple to scale across any vertical, market or geography worldwide. For more information, visit coitgroup.com or contact [email protected].

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we design tailored solutions to meet our clients' strategic growth initiatives. A trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality, and value and strive to always exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at [email protected]

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

212 836-9611 / [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; rising inflationary pressures and interest rates; the adverse impacts of the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company's ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company's largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company's ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company's business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company's ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; and restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Coit Group