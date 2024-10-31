Coker Announces Acquisition of Healthcare Consulting Firm, TTG Healthcare Advisors

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coker, a national healthcare advisory firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of TTG Healthcare Advisors (TTG), a leading healthcare consulting firm that provides strategy, operations and financial services to medical practices and surgery centers.

Since the company was formed in 2009, TTG has been a respected advisor in the healthcare industry, equipping physician practices and other provider organizations with tools, knowledge and staff necessary to build and grow successful medical practices and surgery centers. Based in Chandler, Arizona, TTG's team of highly skilled healthcare industry experts work with clients throughout the U.S. to optimize performance in revenue cycle management, practice workflows, payer strategies and compliance management.

This announcement comes shortly after Coker's first add-on acquisition was completed in early October 2024, in which the firm acquired NorthGauge Healthcare Advisors, based in Lakewood, Colorado. This was Coker's first acquisition, since completing a transaction in late-2023 with Dallas-based growth-oriented private equity firm, Trinity Hunt Partners.

"The completion of this transaction with Coker marks an exciting milestone in TTG's legacy and future growth trajectory," said Wendy Bruno Thomson, founder and CEO of TTG. "My team and I are excited to roll up our sleeves alongside Coker's leadership to provide enhanced services and solutions to our clients throughout the healthcare services market."

"We are thrilled to have the TTG team join in what is an already rapidly growing healthcare consulting and advisory services platform," said Josh Nazarian, the CEO of the Coker/THP platform. "We look forward to working with the TTG team on creating additional value for our clients through the broad array of service offerings across the platform."

"TTG's services and client base are a perfect fit within Coker's existing breadth of consulting services focusing on performance optimization, technology consulting, compliance services and transaction advisory for healthcare provider organizations," commented Justin Chamblee, President of Coker. "This will only enhance the value we are able to deliver for our clients throughout the U.S."

TTG was advised by Helix Health Capital Advisors, and Coker received legal advice from Bass Berry Sims. Terms of the transaction between Coker and TTG were not disclosed.

About Coker

Coker is a leading healthcare advisory firm providing performance transformation, transaction advisory and compliance consulting services to hospitals and physician enterprises nationwide. For more than 35 years, Coker has served as a trusted partner, enabling its clients to overcome challenges and deliver high-quality care. For more information, visit www.cokergroup.com.

About TTG Healthcare Advisors

Formed in 2009 and based in Chandler, Arizona, TTG has worked with medical practices and surgery centers, delivering a wide range of operations and optimization solutions for clients throughout the U.S. TTG has been a respected advisor in the healthcare industry, equipping physician practices and other provider organizations with tools, knowledge and staff necessary to build successful medical practices and surgery centers. TTG's team of highly skilled healthcare industry experts work with clients throughout the U.S. to optimize performance in revenue cycle management, practice workflows, payer strategies and compliance management. For more information, visit www.ttghealthcareadvisors.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. Trinity Hunt was ranked eighth amongst all firms in North America on HEC-Dow Jones' most recent Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2023), which ranks firms based on their performance for investors across funds raised over a 10-year period. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

