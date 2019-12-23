Cokeva Achieves Phenomenal Customer Experience Score

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cokeva, the industry leader in repair, test and refurbishment of high-tech products, has announced the results of their 2019 Net Promoter Score survey, a measure of customer experience and satisfaction. The company's Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 93. The company continues to exceed benchmarks in the B2B Service Providers sector where the industry average is 70 (Customer.Guru).

Cokeva, Inc.

"We implement regular customer surveys to better understand our clients' overall satisfaction," said Ann Nguyen, President and CEO of Cokeva. "Our survey covers quality, delivery, cost, responsiveness and relationship." A key question in the survey is, "How likely are you (0-10) to recommend our company to your friends and colleagues?" The NPS gauges satisfaction and loyalty to the product/service or brand with an index that ranges from -100 to 100. The score is calculated by subtracting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of customers who are promoters. Promoters are those who respond with a score of 9 or 10. Detractors are those scoring between 0 and 6.

An excellent NPS score is anything above 50. Cokeva's score of 93 speaks to their 30-year history of exceeding customer expectations.

"Our surveys are an integral part of our ISO processes and provides us the information to continuously improve in the areas that our customers deem important," said Ken Ueltzen, VP of Business Development. "We are very proud of our Net Promoters Score!"

Cokeva has a wide spectrum of customers, from large OEMs, to smaller start-ups. Cokeva provides repair and test services and warranty management on behalf of their clients. Customers choose Cokeva as they out-grow internal repair or service repair from their contract manufacturers. Cokeva offers custom repair processes, focused on the specific needs of each company. Services range from complex board repair to product refurbishment to failure analysis. Full warehousing and logistical services are also available.

About Cokeva, Inc. (www.cokeva.com)

Cokeva is a world-class, industry leading third party aftermarket hardware support and services provider of high technology and complex products. Our core competency is in providing high-quality, cost-effective technical repair and supply chain solutions to the high-value, mission critical commodities arena. In business since 1989, Cokeva provides support to the enterprise and networking appliances, semiconductor, medical device, surveillance/security, and test / measurement equipment industries. We value customer satisfaction, impeccable quality, competitive pricing, and continuous improvement. Cokeva maintains ISO 9001:2015 and 13485:2016 certifications and operates an on-site Class 100 clean room facility.

Contact

Mark Anderson

231409@email4pr.com

(916) 462-6107

www.cokeva.com

SOURCE Cokeva, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cokeva.com

