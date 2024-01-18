COL. JOE DICHAIRO, USA (Ret.) JOINS SIGNIFICANCE INC. AS DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Former Deloitte and SGS Maine Pointe executive and retired Army Colonel brings over 20 years of experience to Department of Defense business development efforts

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces today that Col. Joseph Dichairo, USA (Ret.), has joined the company as Director of Business Development for the Department of Defense, focusing on the Army. Joe is a seasoned C-Suite executive and supply chain expert with proven success developing client relationships in the government contracting sector. He joins Significance after having served as the Managing Director for the Aerospace & Defense Account at SGS Maine Pointe. Prior to that, Joe spent 10 years with Deloitte where he was a Specialist Leader in supply chain optimization. 

Dichairo is also a retired Army combat arms officer (Colonel) who commanded from platoon to brigade levels, led units during multiple operational deployments abroad, and served the Joint Staff (Pentagon) in multiple roles.

"Significance continues to grow and evolve through the addition of exceptionally experienced and valuable experts like Joe. His high-level military leadership, and post-retirement industry experience in supply chain expertise and executive level management, will be instrumental in our continued efforts to provide trusted expertise to the DoD" said Mary Ahern Snyder, Significance President and CEO.

Colonel Dichairo holds an M.A. in National Security Strategy from the United States Naval War College and a B.A. from Niagara University. He resides in Edgewater, Maryland with his wife Suzy and two dogs.

About Significance Inc.
Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Old Town Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Emerging Technologies & Cybersecurity; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

